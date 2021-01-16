Unbeaten Richland rallies past Purple Tigers in fourth quarter

Lebanon to host big-time matchups in today’s Sonic Showcase
WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys were on their way to a win in a meeting of top-10 teams when the Purple Tigers stopped scoring and undefeated Richland kept on trucking as the Raiders won the scheduled-on-the-fly contest 53-58 Thursday night.
Richland, ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press’ first Class A poll of the season, outscored Class AA No. 6 Tigers 22-11 in the fourth quarter as the Raiders returned to Giles County with an 11-0 record.
“We shot it terrible,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said after his Purple Tigers slipped to 9-3. “Looks like we went 4-for-17 in the second half. We’re missing point-blank bunnies. They came out and scored — they missed two shots in the fourth quarter.
“We had some forces that we took in the early part of the fourth quarter that were just bad shots. We call them shooting turnovers. We had a lot of layups around the bucket that we blew, a lot of chances to put the ball back in the basket that kind of turned the tide. We didn’t do a good job finishing around the rim in the fourth quarter. Give them credit. They did a good job of making shots. Good teams find a way to overcome those things and we didn’t overcome those things.”
Following a back-and-forth first few minutes, Watertown opened a 16-10 lead and entered the second quarter ahead 21-13. It was 33-25 at halftime and 47-40 going into the fourth.
“We played pretty well in the first half,” Bradshaw said. “Third quarter was okay, it wasn’t great … But we just blow some shots in the fourth quarter and then we turn around and give them buckets on the other end. I thought we let our offensive ineptitude affect our defense.
“The kids fought hard, played hard. We just didn’t do very good in the fourth quarter.”
Richland passed the Purple Tigers at 48-47. A putback by Brady Raines with 5:40 to play put Watertown back in front and a putback by Eli Scarlett gave the home team a 51-50 edge with 4:53 left.
But Logan Helton converted a fastbreak layup into a three-point play and a 53-51 Richland lead at 4:24 and the Raiders never trailed again.
Daniel Nicholson knocked down 22 points for Richland while Helton had 17 and Trey Luna 15, including four three-pointers.
“We didn’t bring no cupcake in here, that’s for sure,” said Bradshaw, who only booked the boys-only game earlier this week. “We needed to play, that’s the first thing we needed, and we needed somebody who was going to challenge us and make us do different things that we’ll have to guard in our district coming up. It was a good game for us.”
Watertown big man Quanterrius Hughes-Malone had half of his 22 points in the first period while Eli Scarlett swished a pair of three-pointers on his way to 16. Kier Priest scored seven points, Gavin Clayborne five, Brayden Cousino four and Raines and Trent Spradlin two each.
Watertown was to return to District 8-AA action last night at Smith County before the long trip to Jamestown on Tuesday to take on York Institute.
Might-have-been 2020 state final at Lebanon todayIt’s the state final that might have been.
Had Lebanon had a chance to play and defeat Arlington and Stone Memorial faced and beaten Whitehaven in last March’s state semifinals, the Devilettes and Lady Panthers would have met for the Class AAA girls’ state championship.
The beginning of the pandemic and the shutdown of all things sports nixed those dreams.
But the Devilettes and Lady Panthers will now meet — albeit without the 2020 seniors (four for Lebanon and two for Stone Memorial) — at 6 p.m. today in the Sonic Showcase, sponsored by Becca West, at LHS’ Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Both are still top-10 teams — Stone Memorial No. 2 and Lebanon at No. 9 in the season’s first Associated Press poll released earlier this week.
A total of seven games, including five girls’ contests, will begin with Macon County, a Class AA semifinal team favored to win it all against Ensworth girls, who won the Division II-AA title a week earlier, at 10:30 a.m. Macon is currently No. 2 in the AP poll and Ensworth No. 1 in D-IIAA.
Brentwood, whose girls lost in the state quarterfinals last March, and Loretto will meet in a girls-boys double header at noon and 1:30 p.m., followed by Westmoreland against Summit girls and Houston vs. White County girls.
Both Loretto teams are No. 1 in the AP Class A poll. The Lady Bruins are No. 5 and the Bruins No. 10 in AAA. White County received enough votes to be ranked 11th.
The Devilettes’ game will be followed by Lebanon’s boys against Summit at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the day.
The bad news for basketball fans is that, per Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 70 and Wilson County Schools guidelines, in-person attendance will be limited to household family members of players and coaches and other personnel working the games in a professional capacity.
Games will be available for live streaming, including the LHS contests on the Blue Devil News YouTube channel, Devilette coach Cory Barrett. Some broadcasts probably won’t have announcers, he added.
MJCA knocked off at Nashville Christian
NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys were no match for host Nashville Christian as the Eagles soared to a 69-26 triumph Thursday night.
The Eagles led 23-2 following the first quarter and 39-10 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 1-11.
Brandon Smith swished three 3-pointers to lead Nashville Christian with 13 points while Adam Harper had 12 on four triples.
Derrick Crouch connected on 11 points for the Saints while Luke Nave notched nine, Caleb Smith a three, Justin Matthews two and Max Beaty a free throw.
MJCA traveled to Clarksville Academy last night and is scheduled to go to Goodpasture on Monday.
Lady Saints drop successive gamesMt. Juliet Christian’s girls dropped a 52-32 decision at Donelson Christian on Wednesday after falling 42-37 at Ezell-Harding the night before.
Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 17 points at DCA while Gracie Clark scored seven, Chelsey Christensen five and Felicity Keen three.
Lyons finished with 15 points and Christensen 13 at Ezell-Harding. Clark scored six and Keen three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.