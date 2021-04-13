CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — After No. 4 Cumberland advanced to the Mid-South Conference tournament semifinals on some late dramatics the Phoenix and undefeated Bethel were deadlocked late on Saturday and were bound for penalty kicks again, but a counter-attack long ball to Alioune Diop was headed in off the left post for the golden goal victory for the Wildcats.
Cumberland (6-5-1) was short-handed after a first half red card on Brandon Gonzalez forcing the Phoenix to play conservative and pack the box oftentimes. The Phoenix had a few opportunities on set pieces, but could not get any to fall. The constant rain in Campbellsville made for tough conditions on bioth sides limiting opportunities for both squads to find the net.
Bethel (12-0-0) won the regular-season Mid-South Conference Championship and sits at No. 9 in the last National Poll. The Wildcats stuck the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Diop, on Bakary Bagayoko slowing him down to just one shot that was off the frame.
Cumberland seeked some late game heroics in the second half from Tyler Watson again, still not 100% from an injury earlier in the season. Watson scored the equalizer in the closing minutes against Campbellsville. He found the frame three times leading Cumberland in shots and shots on goal, but could not put it in the back of the net.
Cumberland were outshot by the Wildcats 18-9, large part due to being a man down for nearly 80 minutes of the match, but the Cumberland backline did a fantastic job limiting the shots on goal to just five. Phoenix keeper Carl Koester made four saves in the match.
Bethel had several shots that just missed going in early on and a chance late in the second overtime period on a similar play as the game-winner. Bagayoko nearly had a one-on-one opportunity in the first overtime with the Bethel keeper, but was called for the offside.
Bethel took 10 corner kicks to Cumberland’s six. Despite the Wildcats fouling the Phoenix 16 times they never received a card while Cumberland drew two yellows and one red.
The Phoenix season came to an end and will have a short turnaround as play is expected to return to the normal fall season.
CU shootout victory sends Phoenix to Mid-South semifinalsCAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men advanced to the Mid-South Conference soccer semifinals due to Tyler Watson’s tying goal and a 4-2 shootout win against the Campbellsville Tigers on Friday.
Brandon Gonzalez led the team in shots with five, with two being on goal. Bakary Bagayoko and Watson followed behind with three, with two on goal.
The first period started out fast for the Phoenix as Cumberland attempted seven shots with three being on goal but were all saved by Campbellsville’s goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo. The Cumberland’s tight defense didn’t allow the Tigers to find the goal throughout the whole first half, sending the game to halftime tied at zero.
The Phoenix continued to lock down the Tigers offense in the start of the second half but Campbellsville’s Tom Edge was able to find an opening to put the Tigers ahead, 1-0 in the 67th minute. That didn’t stop the Phoenix as they continued to attack the goal, as Tyler Watson was able to find a small opening between multiple Campbellsville defenders to tie the game up at one at the 81st minute. No team could find the goal in the remainder of regulation, resulting in the game to go into overtime.
The first overtime was controlled by the Phoenix as they held the possession of the ball throughout the whole first overtime period but only attempted one shot by Joaquin Carillo but was saved by Campagnolo, sending the game into a double overtime. Just like the first overtime, the Phoenix continued to play the possession role, sending the game to penalty kick shootout.
Thomas Groenhilder put the Phoenix on the board first with a precise shot in the bottom left of the net. Campbellsville’s Sebastiano Musu missed his shot wide right, keeping the Phoenix ahead, 1-0. Aidan Doherty was able to capitalize on another goal for the Phoenix, taking a 2-0 lead. The Tigers finally put points on the board as Edge was able to slide by Cumberland’s goalkeeper Carl Koester.
Gonzalez was able to increase the Phoenix lead once again, putting Cumberland ahead, 3-1. A shot by Campbellsville’s Eleder Goicoechea was saved by Koester to keep the Phoenix ahead, 3-1. A missed opportunity by Cumberland’s John Azar gave the Tigers a chance, as Simon Zahalka was able to find the back of the net, putting the Tigers down one. Joaquin Carillo was able to end the shootout for the Phoenix as he was able to connect for the winning goal to send the Phoenix to the Semifinals, as they defeated the Tigers in a 4-2 shootout.
