Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder explains the changes to commercial neighborhoods (CN) and commercial service (CS) that could be made to the Lebanon zoning code.

Members of the community brought their questions and concerns about an ordinance that would eliminate a loophole in the zoning code during Thursday night’s Lebanon City Council work session.

The loophole would prevent developers from utilizing multi-use zoning to build apartment complexes. The elimination of the loophole would affect properties zoned as commercial neighborhoods (CN) and commercial service (CS).

