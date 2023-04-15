Members of the community brought their questions and concerns about an ordinance that would eliminate a loophole in the zoning code during Thursday night’s Lebanon City Council work session.
The loophole would prevent developers from utilizing multi-use zoning to build apartment complexes. The elimination of the loophole would affect properties zoned as commercial neighborhoods (CN) and commercial service (CS).
City of Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder laid out what specific changes would be made to CN and CS in the zoning code if the ordinance were to be passed at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
“We’ve added a maximum of eight units per building (to CN),” Corder said. “We’re also adding a section for commercial neighborhood commercial minimums, that reads, ‘The total area of commercial usage shall not be less than 20% of the first floor building area within each polygon of this zoning district.’ ”
A zoning district polygon is the shape that represents the zoning district on a map of the city.
Similarly to the changes to the CN verbage, CS would see a four units per building maximum, and a 30% minimum to first-floor commercial use.
Mike McGuffin with CHM Development is worried about the unintended consequences of the zoning code changes that would affect development surrounding the new Publix on Highway 109, which his company worked on.
“I think we’re kind of caught in the middle here,” McGuffin said. “We have made a big investment in getting that Publix. It took a big sales job to get them to go out to that area to do a second location in in Lebanon. They were telling us, ‘We don’t see any residential around here.’ ”
While Publix was eventually sold on the location, McGuffin said that CHM had intended to continue development on a residual 16 acres.
“We’re ready to go under contract with a multi-family developer,” McGuffin said. “This (change) is obviously going to throw a wrench into the situation. Even though you say that this doesn’t effect density, four units or eight units to a building is not economically feasible to go and build that same density on 16 acres.”
An option that Corder said could resolve this concern would be to do a special plan zoning.
When Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell came into office, the zoning codes were already a topic of discussion for city council.
“A couple of years ago when I first came in, one of the things that we talked about with the council was their concern that we had some zoning districts that were too wide-ranging, and that when they rezone something, they really weren’t sure what they were going to get,” Bell said. “As a result we were doing special plans a lot. I put together a zoning committee, which is made up of citizens, home builders and developers who look at the entire zoning code to tighten it up.”
The committee has been working towards that goal for almost two years. With approximately 400 pages in the Lebanon zoning code, Bell and the committee had to choose which sections to amend.
“The first one we did was the new sign ordinance we passed a couple weeks ago, and the second one was this CS and CN,” Bell said. “The reason we pulled it out was because one of the things that we discovered about CN and CS was that when it was first created by the city, the intentions were for it to be used for mixed use developments. A lot of the CN and CS has not been used for mixed use. It’s been used for one use. So, I just felt it was important to get this in front of the council and to really make these zonings really what they were intended to be, because I’ve heard a lot recently about unintended consequences.”
Ward 6 councilor Phil Moorehead agreed that the change to the zoning code could help amend these unintended consequences.
“When we had our council meeting two weeks ago, I think it was Camille who brought up unintended consequences, where we’re going to hurt people (with the changes to the zoning code),” Moorehead said. “I think, as the mayor just said, we’ve had unintended consequences since these two (zoning) classes came around. I don’t think anybody envisioned that these would all become apartment complexes with no commercial (development). So, I’m completely behind the changes.”
The ordinance is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s city council meeting, and the council is expected to hold a final vote regarding the changes to the zoning code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.