KNOXVILLE — There’s one thing the new leader of the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture wants Tennesseans to understand ... farming impacts everyone.

“Four out of four people eat,” Carrie Castille said in an interview with Knox News. “And the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is creating real-life solutions every day to be able to help support and improve the quality of life of Tennesseans.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.