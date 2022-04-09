When a wildfire broke out in Sevier County last week, personnel from the fire departments in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet answered the call for aid.
The call for assistance came out on Wednesday, and the Lebanon Fire Department’s assistant chief, Nick McCorkle, said that upon arrival, the fire’s destructive force was on full display.
“They called and said they needed resources as soon as possible,” McCorkle said. “It was right off the bat and really rushed. Once the chief Ok’d it, we were on the road within about two hours.”
Earlier in the day, weather reports had called for high-mileage, straight-line winds, with the possibility of tornadoes. Several crew members from each department stayed behind in the event that they would be needed at home.
By the time the crews arrived in East Tennessee, it was 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. McCorkle indicated that they were immediately sent out on assignment to the site where the fire originated.
“We could tell we were in proximity, because it was really smoky,” McCorkle said. “The majority of the fire had already burned back to the northwest at that point. Our assignment was going to check the roads up to where our task force was set up.”
McCorkle said that each crew was assigned a local person who was familiar with the area.
“They were helpful because they could tell us where we could take engines and vehicles,” McCorkle said. “Some of those roads, you just can’t put a fire truck on.”
After more than 24 hours, McCorkle said that the crew finally got to lay their heads down on a pillow. Then, they transitioned to 12-hour operation periods, with the Lebanon Fire Department working the day periods. The assistant chief indicated that with those deployments, it’s normal to establish operational periods. It keeps crews working around the clock and preserves stamina since the crews would need the rest.
“It was unlike anything I have ever seen,” McCorkle said. “I never thought in my fire-service career that I would see a fire engine that had been trapped and caught in a situation where it burns to the ground. I saw four of them in one driveway.”
McCorkle mentioned that after seeing the destruction, it’s hard to believe that no one was injured or killed.
“When you see footage of those firefighters, and the way the fire was moving in on them, it’s amazing that they lived,” McCorkle said. “One firefighter had the foresight to use a thermal-imaging device. They couldn’t see the hands in front of their faces, but with that equipment, they were able to find a fire line that had been cut by a dozer and escape.”
Thankfully, McCorkle didn’t have to return with bad news for any crew members’ families.
“Every day you come to work, your goal is everybody goes home safe,” McCorkle said. “You never know. Every call is different. You have no idea that it could change suddenly. These fires burn so hot and so fast. The aluminum on the tanks melted on the ground. It’s unbelievable.”
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Deputy Chief Joseph Edwards said that as soon as they got the call from LFD Assistant Chief Jason Baird, they started mobilizing.
Concerns of hazardous weather did delay them somewhat, but like their Lebanon counterparts, they were on the mountain by Thursday.
“We all went to a staging area first,” Edwards said. “It was a mass event. It had tons and tons of resources around the state.”
While the weather system that brought heavy winds impacted Tennessee from end to end, by the time that Mt. Juliet personnel had arrived, the winds had died down to approximately 30 miles per hour.
“We started doing more mop-up roles, like putting out small, contained fires,” Edwards said.
The topography presented uncertain conditions for the department that typically handles structure and vehicle fires. Mt. Juliet crews returned to Wilson County late Friday, where they were welcomed with hot meals. After demobilizing on Friday, the personnel had logged nearly a full 24 hours in firefighting operations.
“What outstanding coordination from the state,” Edwards said. “To have that number of resources that came together, yet not have any deaths or injuries, is pretty remarkable.”
