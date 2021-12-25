One Wilson County veteran’s Christmas came a little early this year after a nationwide home-improvement project brought her a whole new roof.
On Dec. 22, a crew from Old Hickory’s Tim Leeper Roofing installed a new roof for Shatena Cowan, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. The project was part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
The Roof Deployment Project was established in 2016 by Owens Corning Roofing and its platinum contractors to identify, honor and help protect veterans by installing new roofs.
“When I found out, let me tell you, I couldn’t believe it,” a tearful Cowan said. “This kind of thing has never happened to me before. You see the different stuff people give to others, out of the goodness of their heart, but you just never think it could actually happen to you.
“I just feel so blessed and happy.”
Cowan was chosen because of her military service. She was in the Army National Guard for approximately 10 years.
The whole idea about providing a new roof for somebody came to a few members of the Tim Leeper Roofing company over dinner earlier this year.
“We wanted to give back to the community that has invested so much in us,” said Paul Olson, an estimator with the company and soon-to-be general manager. “As things progressed, we decided that we wanted to find a veteran in Wilson County.”
So, they established qualifications for the recipient.
“They needed to be honorably discharged, a veteran, all that stuff,” Olson said. “And, they needed to own the home.”
Olson got in touch with the local veterans service organization and established a list of individuals from Wilson County who might meet that criteria.
“Another estimator rode around and did initial inspection on the houses to see who really needed a roof,” wsaid Olson.
Once the search was narrowed down, they held a raffle, and Cowan’s home was chosen. Cowan was called up to the veterans museum, unsure of what the occasion was for. When she found out, she was nearly floored.
As someone who has traveled as far away as Saudi Arabia during her time with the National Guard, Cowan said that Tim Leeper’s act of generosity was unlike anything that’s ever happened to her.
“There’s a lot of good people here in Lebanon,” Cowan said. “Sometimes, when you go to the store, a good samaritan may offer to buy your groceries, but nothing like this.”
Excluding her time overseas, Cowan has lived in the house on Pharaoh Drive since she was 9 years old. Back then, the home was owned by her mother.
Now, Cowan lives there along with her son, Neo, and her sister, although her sister has been in the hospital for the past few months.
In October, when her sister became ill, it was another straw on a strained camel’s back. A couple of car accidents had limited their mobility, and now, the reality set in that her sister would need advanced medical treatment.
In light of that, Cowan remarked that the new roof couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It’s the best Christmas gift I could think of,” Cowan said. “It’s just a great feeling that someone, you don’t even know, would come and do something like that.”
Cowan spent Wednesday in the hospital visiting her sister, so she missed out on the roof installation. However, she knew they were finished when her motion-sensored home camera stopped beeping.
“By the time I got home, they had cleaned everything and even put my Christmas decorations back up,” said Cowan.
The delighted homeowner wished to extend a warm season’s greeting to the Leeper family.
“I hope his family has an amazing Christmas, because I will never forget what they did,” Cowan said.
