After a two-year hiatus, the Friends of Historic Lebanon dinner is set to return this Thursday at Venue 142 of the city’s square.
Historic Lebanon’s executive director, Kim Parks, expressed delight at the event’s resurgence because of the renewed opportunities presented for the organization.
On slate to be the guest speaker for Thursday’s dinner is the curator of decorative arts at the Tennessee State Museum, Annabeth H. Dooley.
The event also coincides with National Preservation Month.
Parks indicated that her organization prefers to call the event a friends-raiser.
While it does help to collect donations and raise money for projects, Parks mentioned that she is more appreciative of the individuals who take time from their schedule to be involved in their historic preservation efforts.
“Historic Lebanon has achieved great success towards our mission, but we still rely on the support of the community and we appreciate their participation in our annual friends of dinner,” Parks said. “This fundraising dinner enables us to reach more community partners for the preservation and economic revitalization of the Historic Lebanon Square and surrounding neighborhoods.”
Historic Lebanon is also in charge of the local Tennessee Main Street program.
“A real advantage of Main Street communities is the program’s strength in achieving economic vitality,” Parks said. “Studies show, for every one dollar invested in a historic downtown, there is a $36 return.”
For 2022, the organization has set its sights on a few goals, including the creation of a food and beverage hub in the Lebanon Main Street district and a multimodal connectivity network between the downtown area, nearby neighborhoods and the commuter rail station.
“We plan to support efforts to build sidewalks, trails, greenways and connectivity infrastructure to create an environment where walking and biking is a safe mode of transportation for residents and visitors,” Parks said. “Connectivity of key areas of town to the Main Street District through these improvements is the ultimate goal.”
Another goal that Parks hopes the event will help facilitate is the creation of tourism-based events, like the Rock the Block Summer Music Series. Another event Parks is looking at is creating a fall festival in conjunction with the annual farm-to-dinner table event in September.
Each of those goals plays back into the organization’s mission.
“We use historic preservation to create a positive economic impact in the community,” Parks said. “We want to focus on new opportunities for food and beverage entrepreneurs, beautification projects, and place-making. A vibrant historic downtown core, our Main Street District, is essential to Lebanon’s economic development, heritage tourism, quality of life and civic pride.”
Parks expanded on what she means by place-making.
“We want to continue to develop downtown buildings and improve infrastructure to support new business creation and investments,” Parks said. “The key to this strategy is the beautification of the Main Street District to create a pleasant environment for pedestrians and residents, (in addition to) working to create housing in the district and adjoining neighborhoods to attract new residents. We all love and want to preserve the small-town charm of Lebanon and its sense of community, but to stay vibrant, we must have smart growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.