New traffic signals are coming to heavily-travelled areas in Lebanon.
Two contracts for new traffic-signal installations in the city were approved by the Lebanon City Council during its meeting on Tuesday night.
The new traffic lights will help increase safety at the intersection of Highway 109 and Rock Castle Drive, as well as the intersection of Highway 231 North and Torrey Pines Lane.
“There have been a lot of accidents in both of those areas,” ward 3 councilor Camille Burdine said. “It’s going to help control some traffic, as there’s quite a bit that comes from the Gallatin and Hendersonville areas every day. It will also help with some of the traffic we’ve got on the square as it filters down, and also with school traffic.”
The traffic-signal installations have been discussed for a long time. Burdine said that the process of getting a new traffic light approved typically takes at least three years.
The history of accidents at both intersections and the growth in those areas is what spurred the need for new traffic lights.
“We do traffic studies with every one of these developments that come in,” Burdine said. “With our traffic studies that we do before anything is built, we know ahead of time whether we’re going to need (new) lights.”
The city council voted unanimously to approve both contracts for the new traffic lights.
“Driver safety is always one of our major concerns, and those traffic signals will benefit two neighborhoods that have to pull out on to major highways,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “The Spence Creek neighborhood on Highway 109, they’ve been wanting a traffic signal for a long time, especially with the expansion and widening of Highway 109.”
The city is working to computerize its traffic signals to make traffic flow better and to connect the signals through fiber optics to stabilize the timing of the lights
Ward 2 councilor Fred Burton brought the matter of putting public restrooms in the city square to the council at the request of his constituents. He said that he’d received multiple calls regarding the issue.
Currently, there are no resolutions that have come up regarding putting restrooms in the square, although the matter has been discussed multiple times.
“Internally, that’s not something we’ve worked on all that much, but now that the council has requested it, Jeff Baines (the Lebanon commissioner of public works) and his staff are going to look into it to check in on the feasibility of that,” Bell said. “I know it’s something we’ve talked about in the past, and it’s been something that’s been previously discussed. Not much work has been done on that, but it’s something that we’ll start soon.”
After city staff has a chance to study the area and see what’s feasible, the Lebanon City Council will have discussions in future work sessions.
