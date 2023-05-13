There were several topics of discussion during Thursday night’s Lebanon City Council work session, including a building standard ordinance and the agricultural learning center that will soon be built at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
The city council reviewed two versions of an ordinance that would add design standards for developers on single-family and two-family residential lots.
Both versions of the ordinance include a section that deals with parking and garages. Both versions require that each unit provides at least two parking spaces.
“We wanted to give some options, to give some solutions to a one-size-fits-all (driveway),” Corder said.
The version of the ordinance that the planning commission recommended gives the following options:
• Maintain a minimum driveway setback of at least 10 feet from a side property line.
• Provide a driveway that is least 35 feet long, from the back of the sidewalk.
• Place the garage entrance on the side or rear of the building.
• Provide at least two dedicated on-street parking spaces
• Provide at least two parking spaces to the rear of the building.
“In the alternative recommendation, we removed the language about on-street parking,” Corder said.
The alternative version of the ordinance gives the following options:
• Provide a driveway that is at least 35 feet long from the back of the sidewalk (or property line if no sidewalk is present or proposed), and at least 10 feet wide.
• Place the garage entrance on the side or rear of the building (corner in double-loaded lots, excluding alley-loaded, shall also meet option one).
• Provide at least two parking spaces to the rear of the building.
• Provide at least two dedicated offsite parking spaces within 300 feet of the subject property measured by the shortest distance of sidewalk or paved trail.
The alternative version of the ordinance would also require each unit to provide room for at least two additional parking spaces. It gave the following options for the criteria to be met:
• Designate a space where two additional parking spaces to the side or rear of the building can be added on-site.
• Provide at least two dedicated off-site parking spaces with 300 feet of the subject property measured by the length of shorter sidewalk or paved trail.
Agricultural learning center
The support for the agricultural learning center is widespread.
In addition to donations from the community and businesses, the state of Tennessee has donated $1.05 million to the project, and the county has donated $2 million to help see the center be built at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
The design for the 42,000-square-foot building includes two stories, a solar-paneled roof, a water collection system, silo, arena and tie space.
“The tie space in the back which was designed and built into whether you use a tie space in our area and also the outside,” Edwards Feeds owner Tim Edwards said. “The main thing about the building is that we were trying to use it year-round, not just for four months out of the year.”
Inside, there is a vet and milking area. The indoor arena is 60 feet wide and 117 feet long.
“One thing I want to stress on this is this building is being built for education,” Edwards said. “It has to be a learning center. The hope from the very beginning was for it to be a building of education. That’s what this is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.