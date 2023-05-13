Lebanon City Council Work Session

The Lebanon City Council discussed two versions of a proposed design standard ordinance during Thursday night’s meetings. Pictured are: (from left) Lebanon City Planner Joshua Stahle, Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder, Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, and ward 6 councilman Phil Moorehead.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

There were several topics of discussion during Thursday night’s Lebanon City Council work session, including a building standard ordinance and the agricultural learning center that will soon be built at the Wilson County Fairgrounds.

The city council reviewed two versions of an ordinance that would add design standards for developers on single-family and two-family residential lots.

