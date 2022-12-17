Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office shows Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence.

 AP Photo/HOGP

SALT LAKE CITY — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

An indictment filed by U.S. attorneys in Arizona outlines how that Sam Bateman, a self-declared prophet who is behind bars while he awaits trial, worked with three adult women he also claims to be his wives to help the girls escape foster care.

