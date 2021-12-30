WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials’ decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create more confusion and fear among Americans.
To the dismay of some authorities, the new guidelines allow people to leave isolation without getting tested to see if they are still infectious.
The guidance has raised questions about how it was crafted and why it was changed now, in the middle of another wintertime spike in cases, this one driven largely by the highly-contagious omicron variant.
Monday’s action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut in half the recommended isolation time for Americans who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms. The CDC similarly shortened the amount of time people who have come into close contact with an infected person need to quarantine.
The CDC has been under pressure from the public and the private sector, including the airline industry, to shorten the isolation time and reduce the risk of severe staffing shortages amid the omicron surge. Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past few days in a mess blamed on omicron.
“Not all of those cases are going to be severe,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Monday. “In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic. We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
CDC officials said that the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the virus are most infectious in the first few days.
Louis Mansky, director of the Institute for Molecular Virology at the University of Minnesota, agreed there is a scientific basis to the CDC’s recommendations.
“When somebody gets infected, when are they most likely to transmit the virus to another person,” Mansky said. “It’s usually in the earlier course of the illness, which is typically a day or two before they actually develop symptoms and then a couple of days to three days after that.”
Research, including a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine in August, backs that up, though medical experts cautioned that nearly all of the data predates omicron.
The CDC released a report on Tuesday on a cluster of six omicron cases in a Nebraska household and found that the median incubation period — the time between exposure and the appearance of symptoms — was about three days, versus the five days or more documented earlier in the pandemic. The six people also experienced relatively mild illness.
But other experts questioned why the CDC guidelines allow people to leave isolation without testing.
“It’s frankly reckless to proceed like this,” said Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “Using a rapid test or some type of test to validate that the person isn’t infectious is vital.
“There’s no evidence, no data to support this.”
Mansky said that the CDC probably didn’t include exit testing in its guidelines for logistical reasons. There is a run on COVID-19 rapid tests amid the spike in cases and the busy holiday travel season. In many places, at-home tests are difficult or impossible to find.
The CDC is “driven by the science, but they also have to be cognizant of the fact of, you know, what are they going to tell the public that they’ll do,” Mansky said. “That would undermine CDC if they had guidance that everybody was ignoring.”
Qamara Edwards, director of business and events for Sojourn Philly, which owns four restaurants in Philadelphia, said that approximately 15% of its employees are out sick with COVID-19, and staffing is tight.
The CDC changes are “great for businesses ... they do allow people to return to work sooner than they’ve expected,” Edwards said, though she understands why workers might be resistant and worried about their safety.
In Los Angeles, King Holder, who runs the StretchLab Beverly fitness business, likewise said that omicron has caused “ample disruption” to his company, and he welcomed the more relaxed guidelines.
“The possibility of five days compared to 10-14 days is huge for our business and allows us to stay afloat,” Holder said.
