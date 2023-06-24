I hardly watch the national news media on television anymore.
Nightly news, regardless of the network, is so scripted that it is almost unbearable. It is hardly news.
Sensationalism seems to be the order of the day. Even the weather forecasters, if they can still be called such, are constantly using words like disastrous, severe, catastrophic, destructive, devastating, etc. As a weather front was moving across the Southeast recently, a news commentator reported that it was “putting at least 10 million people at risk.” Was it really?
I am not quite sure how we arrived at a place where bad news sells. I suspect that someone (or a group of someones) somewhere is dictating how news is presented. On the other hand, negativism may have so infiltrated our society that most everyone has come to expect the worst. Whatever the case may be, here we are.
There is so much ugliness in the world. You don’t believe me? Check out any news source … but don’t make it a habit. School shootings, murder, lawlessness, subversion, the drug epidemic, suicide, child abuse ... the list goes on and on. At this point you may be asking, what does that have to do with gifts? It has everything to do with gifts.
So, how do we counteract all that is wrong and out of whack in our world? I’m not sure I have the answers, but I am sure I have one of the answers.
I am convinced every person can bring life or death, light or darkness to most life situations.
Take words for instance. You’ve heard it said, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never harm me.” That saying is simply not true.
Words can destroy. Sometimes, a broken bone is much less serious than a broken spirit. If you should have the gift of encouragement, use it. Every person can use a kind word.
My father was blessed with the gift of mechanical skill. It bordered on genius. When it came to internal combustion engines, he was undaunted by any challenge. He would fearlessly attack any problem. His gift brought life to the day-to-day routine of running a farm. He accomplished his tasks as a man of few words.
My mother, on the other hand, was a talker. She had the gift of counsel. I’m not sure she realized it, as she was selfless in her approach.
That reminds me of a story told by Dr. Charlie Shedd. It seems that there was this young girl named Susan who was hosting her birthday party with her friends. Party games were being played, and cake and refreshments were enjoyed by all. Suddenly, her friends began to chant, “Susan open your presents, open your presents.”
Susan replied, “I was having so much fun serving my friends, I forgot I was here.” Life and light ... some people make it look easy.
I know a person who is a sender of cards. It is one of her gifts. I would tell you her name … but she is unaware it is a gift, and she wouldn’t want you to know. If, within her circle of influence, you are sick, or mourning the death of someone near and dear, or just having a hard time, you are going to receive a card. Her husband should have bought stock in Hallmark, American Greetings, and the United States Postal Service. Her effort is relentless, and the flow of cards is continuous.
In the parable of the talents, one man received only one. But he hid his because he was afraid.
Gifts are like talents, and everyone has at least one. Don’t be afraid to use yours.
Our world could use your light.
