UT-Chattanooga announces Porter signing

CHATTANOOGA — University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows has announced the addition of Lebanon’s Addie Grace Porter to the 2021-22 roster.
Porter helped her team to the TSSAA final four with a pullup jumper against Bradley Central in the quarterfinal with three seconds remaining, capping off a stellar career with the Devilettes.
In March, she led Lebanon to a 53-37 win over Hardin County in the semifinal with a double-double — a game-high 18 points and 12 rebounds.
In the championship game, Lebanon fell to Blackman in the Devilettes’ fifth appearance in the final in school history and first since 1982. Porter led all scorers with 19 points and was named to the all-tournament team for a second straight year.
The four-year starter for coach Cory Barrett helped her team to a 61-10 record over her final two seasons and second consecutive state tournament appearance. She earned back-to-back all-state honors from the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association and the Tennessee Report.
Porter helped Lebanon to back-to-back District 9-AAA titles and Region 5-AAA championships in each of the last three seasons.
She is a three-time all-district selection and earned a spot on the all-district Tournament team three times. She was named the district most valuable player and tournament MVP in her junior and senior seasons and was the back-to-back region MVP.
Porter averaged double digits in each of her last two seasons with 16 per game as a senior. She averaged seven boards, five assists and two steals in each of her final two years while shooting 76% from the free-throw line as a senior.
The three-sport athlete was a three-time all-district and all-tournament team performer for Lebanon and named the district and tournament MVP in volleyball. She was a two-time all-region selection and helped the Devilettes to three district titles. She was also an all-district selection for the softball team.
Porter will graduate with honors and is in the top 10% of her class. She served as the student council class president.
She is the daughter of William and Nina Porter and has two older sisters, Paige and Katie. The 5-foot 4-inch guard was born in Nashville and has not yet decided upon a major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.