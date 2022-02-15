Over the past two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every aspect of life, some individuals and families have experienced significant setbacks.
As most Americans focus on recovering from the economic effects of the pandemic, University of Tennessee Extension is excited to partner with America Saves Week and promote five critical areas of financial wellness.
“It’s important for everyone to save for emergencies, but the last two years have really brought to light for many people a need to assess their financial health overall,” said Christopher T. Sneed, consumer economics specialist and assistant professor with UT Extension Family and Consumer Sciences. “America Saves Week is a great time for anyone to take a look at their finances and make some concrete plans to save in these areas.”
The week of Feb. 21-25 is the week selected for America Saves Week, and each day will focus on a particular saving theme in five critical areas of wellness.
Both America Saves and UT Extension are approaching the week as an opportunity to support individuals as they build financial resilience so that they can tackle the tough moments of life without experiencing financial difficulties.
Details for each day are as follows:
Save automatically: Feb. 21
• Make saving a habit. The easiest way to do that is to set up automatic savings with a bank or credit union.
Save for the unexpected: Feb. 22
• While emergency savings and rainy-day funds may automatically trigger thoughts of negative situations, they could also be needed for exciting or positive opportunities. A special moment or event or an unexpected move for a dream job are all situations where extra savings can create a chance to say yes instead of no.
Save for retirement: Feb. 23
• Save so that your future self will thank you. Making saving for retirement a financial priority and consider different options that are available through an employer or through individual accounts.
Save by reducing
debt: Feb. 24
• Leverage credit responsibly so that you are set up for major milestones, like purchasing a home. And reduce debt in order to save money on interest and fees and by gaining more disposable or discretionary income to allocate as needed.
Save as a family: Feb. 25
• Create a more financially-resilient future for your family by involving young people or children in the conversation. Ensure that young people in your life are equipped with the tools and building blocks of personal finance. Encourage saving from a young age and have age-appropriate conversations about money and financial decisions.
Through its land-grant mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides real-life solutions.
UT Extension provides a gateway to the University of Tennessee as the outreach unit of the institute of agriculture. With an office in every Tennessee county, UT Extension delivers educational programs and research-based information to citizens throughout the state and provides equal opportunities in all programming and employment. In cooperation with Tennessee State University, UT Extension works with farmers, families, youth and communities to improve lives by addressing problems and issues at the local, state and national levels.
Your local Extension program focuses on providing educational programming and outreach in agriculture, family and consumer sciences, and 4-H youth development. We are thankful to serve you and encourage you to reach out to us for more information about our programming.
For more information on this or other family topics, contact Shelly Barnes, the family and consumer sciences extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes can be reached by e-mailing sphill24@utk.edu or by calling 615-444-9584, ext. 105.
