NEWS 4 PHOTO

A Uvalde police officer watches as family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take part in a protest march and rally on July 10 in Uvalde, Texas.

 AP Photo/Eric Gay

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde’s school district superintendent announced on Monday that he plans to resign by the end of the academic year, following months of community outrage over the handling of the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

“My heart was broken on May 24th,” Hal Harrell said in a statement.

