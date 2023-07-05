University of Montevallo (Alabama) women’s basketball head coach Gary Van Atta, the winningest coach in program history and current Montevallo hall of famer, announced his retirement after 14 seasons of leading the program.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” said Van Atta. “This community has embraced me for a long time. The thing that has impressed me most about Montevallo is, if you have ever stepped foot on the bricks, you are family for life. I am sad to see this chapter end, but I am excited for the next chapter. I love basketball, and I will continue to teach and grow the game.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.