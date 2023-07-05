University of Montevallo (Alabama) women’s basketball head coach Gary Van Atta, the winningest coach in program history and current Montevallo hall of famer, announced his retirement after 14 seasons of leading the program.
“This was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” said Van Atta. “This community has embraced me for a long time. The thing that has impressed me most about Montevallo is, if you have ever stepped foot on the bricks, you are family for life. I am sad to see this chapter end, but I am excited for the next chapter. I love basketball, and I will continue to teach and grow the game.”
Van Atta, who concludes his career at Montevallo with a 244-161 record, owns the most wins in program history, the most Division II-era wins (78), and the highest win percentage of any Montevallo head coach (.602).
“Coach Van Atta has truly had an illustrious career, and we are thankful to be part of his story,” said Montevallo Director of Athletics Mark Richard. “Seven years ago, Coach Van Atta came back to finish what he started. We had 20 tough years in his absence, with only a handful of winning seasons, and within a few years of returning, he led us to the first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance in program history.
“He is a great teacher of the game. He is extremely passionate about the sport and is well-known throughout collegiate basketball. Thank you to Coach Van Atta for his 14 years of service to this university and the Montevallo community. We wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter of his life.”
The hall of famer earned his first four-year college head-coaching job at Montevallo prior to the 1989-90 season and made an instant impact. Then a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Van Atta led the Falcons to the winningest season in program history to that point, posting a 24-6 overall record. After adding 18 wins in 1990-91, Van Atta led Montevallo to five consecutive seasons with 20 or more wins, including a program-best 28-7 record in 1993-94.
In 1995-96, Van Atta — a Mt. Juliet graduate who started the girls basketball program at Castle Heights Military Academy — guided Montevallo to a 25-4 record during the first of two transition seasons to NCAA Division II. Following that season, Van Atta left the Falcon program as the winningest coach in program history to become the head coach at a Division-I program, the University of Tennessee at Martin. From 1996 to 2016, while at UT Martin and then at his alma mater of Trevecca Nazarene University, Van Atta continued his winning ways, becoming the winningest coach in program history at UT Martin and turning in a combined 321-242 record at both programs.
Van Atta led Trevecca to back-to-back NAIA elite 8 appearances, with the Lady Trojans finishing as the national runner-up in 2007-08.
In 2016, Van Atta decided to return to Montevallo for a second time around, this time as the winningest head coach and a hall of famer (having been inducted in 1999). Before Van Atta returned home, the Falcons endured 15 losing seasons since his departure in 1996.
“Mark has been a tremendous friend and supporter over the years,” Van Atta said. “I am thankful that Mark and Dr. (John) Stewart (Montevallo’s president) offered me the opportunity to return to the place I call home.
“Dr. Stewart’s commitment to athletics has been nothing short of amazing. I have worked with several presidents throughout my career, and Dr. Stewart is at the top.”
During the 2018-19 season, Van Atta led the Falcons to 12 wins, the program’s most since 2013. He built upon that success in 2019-20 as the squad turned in an 18-11 record, marking the first winning season for the program since 2013, the most wins in the Division II era, and the most wins in a season since the final year of his previous stint in 1995-96.
Van Atta continued re-writing history in 2020-21 as the Falcons finished 14-7 overall, in a COVID-shortened season, and were selected to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in program history.
The Hall of Fame coach added 25 more wins over his final two seasons in 2021-22, and 2022-23, and continued a streak of four consecutive Gulf South Conference Tournament appearances.
Van Atta eclipsed the 700-win milestone for coaching career in 2023 when the Falcons defeated Shorter (Arkansas) College, 90-46, and set a program record with 16 made 3-pointers in the win.
With 12 wins during his final season in 2023, Van Atta finished his second stint at Montevallo with 78 wins to further cement himself as the Falcons’ winningest coach, 191 wins more than the next highest.
At Montevallo, Van Atta’s teams not only found success on the court but in the classroom and community as well. The Falcons have continued their commitment to community service over the years and turned in a 3.8 team grade point average this academic year. For three consecutive seasons, the Falcons have been ranked in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association academic top 25.
Overall, Van Atta’s coaching career wraps up with a 702-453 coaching record, which includes stints at the four-year collegiate level (NAIA, Division I and Division II), junior college level, and high school. Before announcing his retirement, Van Atta ranked 12th among active NCAA Division II head coaches with 565 wins and was the winningest active head coach in the state of Alabama.
— University of Montevallo Sports Information Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.