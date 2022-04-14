Vanderbilt LifeFlight will soon be providing aid to Mt. Juliet’s ambulance services.
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners unanimously supported an interlocal agreement with Vanderbilt LifeFlight to provide more emergency services at Monday evening’s Mt. Juliet Commission meeting.
Last month, the city commission approved on an interlocal agreement with the Wilson County Emergency Agency to improve Mt. Juliet’s ambulance services.
Mt. Juliet’s agreement with Vanderbilt LifeFlight would have them respond in emergencies during times in which the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (WEMA) ambulances and crews are unavailable.
Vanderbilt LifeFlight is a comprehensive emergency medical services provider, including air and ground ambulance transport, event medicine coverage, and emergency communications, and is part of Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The Mt. Juliet Fire Department will provide quick response vehicles to assist Vanderbilt LifeFlight’s Ground EMS transport crew with patient care and packaging.
Vanderbilt LifeFlight’s Ground EMS transport crew will also receive further assistance from the Mt. Juliet Fire Department during the transport of patients to a higher level of care in response to all high-acuity calls for service or severe trauma.
The Mt. Juliet Fire Department believes that the city’s interlocal agreement with Vanderbilt LifeFlight provides a dependable second option to improve Mt. Juliet’s emergency services.
District 2 Commissioner Bill Trivett thanked the Mt. Juliet Fire Department for their efforts on improving the city’s emergency services.
“We got really good men and women down there doing their job to protect our citizens,” said Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman.
• In other business, the commission approved on a budget amendment to appropriate funds for Mt. Juliet’s 50th anniversary event on July 16.
The amendment increases Mt. Juliet’s spending on event/recreation supplies to $30,000.
Mt. Juliet’s 50th anniversary event will take place at Charlie Daniels Park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on July 16. It will also include a fireworks show.
Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said that the parks and recreation department are trying to put together a worthy celebration of Mt. Juliet’s 50th anniversary. Lee added they could potentially work on having a headliner for this event, and he also acknowledged that doing so would cost more than $15,000.
“We want to put something together that is going to be for every citizen in the area,” said Lee. “We want it to be for the 2-year-olds to the 92-year-olds.”
Lee said the parks and recreation department does not have a lot of things planned yet for this event, and that they still have many contracts to sign to make this event happen.
The city commission also approved on waiving various business fees for an Operation Homefront home in Walton’s Grove.
They will waive the building permit fee, the building plan review fee, the plumbing fixture fee, and the plumbing permit fee for Meritage Homes to build a home for a service member or a Wounded Warrior.
The Operation Homefront home in Walton’s Grove will be the first one built in Tennessee.
Operation Homefront supports families of service members and Wounded Warriors.
Meritage Homes has partnered with Operation Homefront and built 13 homes at little to no cost in various states.
