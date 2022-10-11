NEWS 1 PHOTO

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny on Sept. 20 after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors. Now, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is calling for an investigation into the clinic.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

NASHVILLE — Officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced last Friday that they are pausing gender-affirming surgeries for minors in order to review their practices.

The news, delivered in a letter sent to a lawmaker who has demanded an end to the surgeries, was publicly released on Friday afternoon. It comes amid mounting political pressure from Tennessee’s Republican leaders — many of whom are running for reelection — who called for an investigation into the private, non-profit hospital after videos surfaced on social media last month of a doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers.” Another video showed a staffer saying that anyone with a religious objection should quit.

