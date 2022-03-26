Vannah “MamaGam” Griffin passed away on March 24, 2022, at age 86.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Vannah May Griffin was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Vannah Greene and Edwin N. Raymond.
She loved taking care of everyone, cooking and reading. She was a wonderful storyteller and homemaker.
She is survived by: her children, Nick (Peggy) Audino, Thomas Audino, Christine Audino-Mayo, Tony (Karen) Lovelett; grandchildren, A. Bruce (Carolyn) Audino, Alexandra (Michael) Audino-vonWahlde, Virginia Audino, Nicholas Audino, Jacob Audino, Samuel Audino, Zoe Audino, Mary Cable, Lillian Mayo; great-grandchildren, Leah Cochran, Lucia Ferrari, Sophia Audino, Tyler Cochran, Trent Ferrari, Elizabeth Audino, Ella vonWahlde, Ben vonWahlde; brother, John (Diane) Raymond; and nieces and nephews, Eddie (Rose) Audino, Eddie (Bev) Raymond, Timothy Raymond, Beverly (Jeff) Raymond Jennings, John (Mariko) Raymond and Jennifer Raymond.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Anthony J. Audino; second husband, Rev. Richard Griffin; parents, Vannah and Edwin Raymond; and brother Edwin Raymond.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.