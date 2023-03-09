As part of the firm’s continued growth, Dempsey, Vantrease & Follis (DVF) has announced the promotions of two new partners.
Manager Trey Vantrease and audit manager Amanda Cromwell were promoted to the position of partner as of January 1.
“We’re excited to promote these two individuals to partner within our organization,” DVF Partner Mark Follis said. “Over the last few years, we’ve been able to promote exceptional leaders who all exhibit the core values which DVF promotes. In addition, all are highly skilled in their areas of concentration and provide a high standard of service to our clients.”
In addition to the new promotions, other partners include Paul Vantrease, Mark Follis, Barbara Sutton, Michael Hallum, Sharon Lynch, Kristopher Parkhurst, Laura Hackney, Jan Puckett and Rebecca Upton.
“Promoting Trey and Amanda is a great move for the firm and showcases our growth,” Follis said. “They’ve been with our team for multiple years, and we know their vision and skill set will help lead DVF in the future.”
Having joined the firm in 2008, Vantrease has become an integral part of the team. He has more than 15 years of experience in the field of accounting. In addition to providing general accounting services, he also prepares taxes for individuals and businesses. Vantrease’s focus includes working with clients in manufacturing, construction, medical and hospitality industries.
Vantrease is a life-long resident of Wilson County and graduated from Lebanon High School. He resides in Lebanon with his wife, Caroline, and daughter, Lexie. In addition, he also spends at least one day a week in the DVF office in Lebanon.
As an audit manager at DVF, Cromwell has experience in both non-profit and for-profit organizations. She has more than 23 years of accounting experience, including 16 years in public accounting, focusing primarily on audit and attest services. Among her industries of work are employee benefit plans, non-profits, manufacturers, construction, aviation, investment, utilities, professional associations, dealerships, finance, real estate, and healthcare.
DVF is a regionally-recognized certified public accountant (CPA) firm with offices in Murfreesboro and Lebanon. With a staff comprised of more than 35 employees, the company serves individuals and businesses with all their accounting needs.
— Submitted
