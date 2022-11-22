NEWS 3 PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced hundreds of layoffs last Thursday as the company weathers lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition for its electronic cigarettes.

Juul said that it has obtained new financing to stay in business and continue operations, which includes challenging plans by the Food and Drug Administration to ban its products.

