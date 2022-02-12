Dismissal at Lebanon’s Southside Elementary School was disrupted on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle collided with the building while in the child pick up line.
“Thankfully, there are no injuries from this, to students, staff or the driver,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said.
A tow service removed the wrecked sport-utility vehicle.
Despite the disturbance, Barker said that the dismissal was able to continue smoothly.
Barker posted a video on the district’s Facebook page shortly after the incident. In the video, Barker said, “We know a lot of traffic out in front of the school is seeing a huge emergency response. There are plenty of onlookers from side properties. We want to let everyone know that yes a car has damaged the building in an accident.”
Although it surely got a lot of attention, Barker described the accident as “just one of those freak things that happens sometimes.”
Preliminary reports suggest that it was just an accident. If more information does become available, Barker said that it would be made public.
As for repairs, the district indicated it does not plan to delay the repair process and plans to get the ball rolling right away.
“We will start the repair process on this very soon,” Barker said. “One of the columns to one of the entrances seems to have taken on the biggest blow. There may also be some minor damage to the inside of the building.”
School officials said that they do not anticipate any delays to future pick-up or dismissal periods.
