Vicki Ann Davis Witt, 77, born on Aug. 23, 1944, died peacefully at home on Nov. 19, 2021.
She is preceded in death by: her husband of 51 years, Russell Hoyt Witt, Jr. (who passed away three months ago); mother, Nell Davis; brother, Jimmy Davis; and father, Perry Davis.
She is survived by: her daughter, Tracy Grana (Bill) of Nashville; grandsons, Will Grana of Burlington, Vermont, Witt Grana of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Elizabeth Walters (Chris); and grandchildren, Mathis and Paloma of Los Angeles, California.
A life-long resident of Lebanon, she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1963.
She appeared in two movies, one alongside Burt Reynolds in “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings,” and the other, “Nashville” which starred Lily Tomlin in the 1970s.
She enjoyed spending every weekend with her family on her boat in her earlier years.
She loved her church and spending time with her four grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all of her caregivers throughout the years and especially Debra, Lauri, Kayley and Kaffie, who cared for her in her final months.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon) and then at College Hills Church of Christ on Wednesday at 11 a.m. until the funeral service begins at noon, followed by burial at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the College Hills Church of Christ food pantry.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com
