The motorist killed in a three-car wreck on Sunday just south of Lebanon on Murfreesboro road has been identified.
Kerri Pollard, 39, of Lebanon, was confirmed as the fatality from the accident that occurred shortly after noon.
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Pollard was a passenger in 24-year-old Lebanon resident Kayla Young’s Honda Civic. A 19-year-old from Lebanon, Blake Hunter, was also in the vehicle.
Young and a second driver, Mateo Hernandez, 33, of Lebanon, were both traveling north on Murfreesboro Road. Hernandez was in a Chevrolet van.
Young’s vehicle was stopped to make a left-hand turn onto Holloway Circle when Hernandez’s vehicle collided from behind. The impact forced Young’s vehicle to spin into the southbound lane of oncoming traffic.
A third vehicle, a Honda CRV, driven by 72-year-old Brenda Odom of Readyville, was traveling south and collided with Young’s vehicle. The report indicated that all vehicles came to a stop at points of impact.
Young and Hunter were injured as a result of the collision. Odom also sustained injuries. Hernandez and his juvenile passenger were not injured in the crash.
The report also listed any charges against Hernandez for his involvement as “pending the outcome of the investigation.”
