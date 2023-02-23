Victor D. Mustoe Jr., passed away on Feb. 18, 2023, at age 79.
The celebration of life, conducted by Scott Moore, is 1 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Victor D. Mustoe Jr., passed away on Feb. 18, 2023, at age 79.
The celebration of life, conducted by Scott Moore, is 1 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
Inurnment in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.
Victor was born in Anaheim, California, to Francis Keitzer and Victor D. Mustoe, Sr.
He retired from the United States Army Air Calvary and as an air-to-air combat instruction pilot after 27 years as CW5 chief warrant officer. He loved serving his country.
Chief Mustoe is survived by: his wife, Brenda Mustoe; children, Cherie (husband, Christopher) Boyd, Michael Mustoe; daughter-in-law, Angel Gallups; and grandchildren, Quinn Mustoe, Kara Gilmer, and Molly Mustoe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Victor Mustoe, Sr.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.