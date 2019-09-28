views teaser Sep 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Joe Biden caught up in Ukraine controversy. Page A4(can use ambrose mug) Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition Eedition Lebanon Democrat Sep 28, 2019 0 Latest News Fulmer speaks to fans at Capitol Theatre Talented SEEK students take flight No. 23 Phoenix return home for top-25 matchup Watertown's Turner qualifies for state Two recent homicides remain unresolved Mt. Juliet's Palmer named TSWA all-state Alabama, Auburn will improve to 5-0 Rose's staff to hold local office hours Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead in Monday shooting near LebanonImagining a different downtownPlanning commission recommends banning the sale of CBD downtownDeath NoticesMt. Juliet gives initial approval to giant warehouse, office projectRobert Beaty ThorneWatertown's Turner qualifies for stateThe Incredible Christmas Place to open second location in Mt. JulietInteresting Week 6 non-region matchupsJ.T. Harvey Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Oct 5 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Oct 5, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.