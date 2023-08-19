Violet “Marie” Eubanks — who was born on Dec. 4, 1957, in Aiken, South Carolina — passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2023.
Violet “Marie” Eubanks — who was born on Dec. 4, 1957, in Aiken, South Carolina — passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2023.
Marie was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and friend.
Her generosity and genuine care for others could be felt upon meeting her.
Marie touched the lives of thousands of children through her life’s work in childcare.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, Thoy Johnson and Mary Violet Eubanks, and her sister (in-law), Brenda Carver Eubanks.
She is survived by: her brothers, Orbie Eubanks, Tommy Eubanks, sons, Bryson Eubanks (Miller), Lee Eubanks (Jared); several cousins; and her two grandsons, Carson and Patrick.
Marie was interred at the family cemetery in Lebanon.
Marie’s life and legacy were celebrated and honored at an intimate family gathering.
The family would like to thank the wonderful team at the Meadows in Bellevue for their loving care during Marie’s final days.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation or American Heart Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
