Funeral services for Virgil Ray Scantland will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gordon Lee officiating. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday and will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service begins.
Mr. Scantland, 78, of Lebanon passed away on Feb. 11, 2022, at Summit Medical Center.
Born on May 6, 1943, in Jackson County, he is the son of the late Virgil Dayton and Polly Warren Scantland.
He worked for Johnson’s Dairy and Purity Dairy for 43 years.
He was a member of the Church of God Worship Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife of 53 years, Vera Joyce Potts Scantland; son, Randall Ray Scantland; two sisters, Mary Bell Christian, Bonnell Stacey; and twin brother, Joe Edward Scantland.
He is survived by: two children, Lisa (Randy) Dies, Greg (Rachel) Scantland; four grandchildren, Jacob Dies, Jacee Dies, Jackson Scantland, Noah Scantland; and several special nieces and nephews.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
