Virginia Sullivan passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, at age 86.
The funeral service, conducted by Jeff Archey, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Lampley Cemetery in Fairview at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
Virginia Mae Sullivan was born in Fairview to Effie Mae Pyron and John Boone.
She married Robert Clyde Sullivan, and they raised three children.
She enjoyed travel and reading. She also enjoyed her job as a waitress.
Mrs. Sullivan is preceded in death by: her husband of 26 years, Robert Clyde Sullivan; son, Robert Wayne Sullivan; granddaughter, Courtney Andrews; and parents, Effie and John Boone.
She is survived by: children, Don (Judy) Sullivan, Wanda (Jere) Andrews; grandchildren, Matthew (Morgan) Andrews, Jeremy (Kim) Andrews, Delanie Sullivan; nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Jo Wheeler.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
