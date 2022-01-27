Virginia N. McDonald, 94, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at her residence.
She is survived by: her son, Ricky (Sherry) McDonald; granddaughter, Heather McDonald (Jimmy Campball); great grandson, Jaxon; sister, Marie McFalls; nieces, Ann Dominguez, Kay Rotenstien, Kelly Demuth; nephews, David McFalls, Darrell Neal, Troy Hardin.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
