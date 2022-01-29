Virginia N. McDonald, 94, passed away on Jan. 25, 2022, at her residence.
Virginia was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille Driver; husband, Richard Nathan “Mac” McDonald; sister, Donna Peach; brother, James Hardin; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe D. and Gertie McDonald.
She is survived by: her son, Ricky (Sherry) McDonald; granddaughter, Heather McDonald (Jimmy Campbell); great-grandson, Jaxon; sister, Marie McFalls; nieces, Ann (Marcello) Dominguez, Kay (Steve) Rotenstein, Kelly (Tom) Demuth; nephews, David (Lynn) McFalls, Darrell (Cathy) Neal, Troy (Sherry) Hardin; several great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Margaret Grandstaff, Linda Conder.
A special thank you to the staff of Elmcroft of Lebanon for its special care.
Virginia was a devoted member and Kindergarten teacher with Highland Heights Church of Christ.
She was also a retired bookkeeper.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main Street in Lebanon, TN 37087. Visitation will also be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2 p.m. in the Highland Heights Church of Christ, located at 510 North Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon.
Barry Keene and F.H. Gates will officiate the services.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Steve Rotenstein, Blake McFalls, Houston Cohea, Dusty Haskins, Jim Powell and Raymond Harris. Honorary pallbearers are her many friends over the years from Highland Heights Church of Christ.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
