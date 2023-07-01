Virginia Stafford, 81, passed away on on June 25, 2023, in Murfreesboro.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Georgia (Fariming) Sanyang, Shellia (Jubal) Cooper; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Waters, Eleanor Seay, Sherril Franklin, Michael (Terri) Manning; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing and family visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Family visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at Brooks Memorial Methodist Church, located at 3303 Brick Church Pike in Nashville.
Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery North, located at 1248 South Dickerson Rd in Goodlettsville.
Arrangements were entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
