The Trousdale County Courthouse was packed at Monday night’s planning commission meeting as residents of Trousdale and Wilson counties were given the opportunity to express their concerns about the proposed Hunters Point Quarry.
“Everyone here knows that if a quarry comes into your neighborhood, it will negatively affect property values,” said Trousdale County resident Becky Johnson. “A rock quarry on this property would not promote health, safety, morals, convenience, order, prosperity, and welfare of the present and future inhabitants of the citizens of this county. It certainly would not enhance the character and stability of the residents in this area. It would increase traffic hazards. It would, in fact, increase dangers. This is certainly not the most appropriate use of this land.
“This (quarry) would grant a property owner, who does not live here, the ability to allow a company to come into our county, blast a hole in the ground, and then leave.”
The proposed quarry site is a 147-acre plot of land that would be leased by Turn-Key Processing Solutions (TPS) from private property owner and Rutherford County resident Kirk LaLance.
“I have the majority of land that adjoins the property in question,” said Trousdale County resident Greg Armstrong. “In fact, the property in question was a part of my family heritage farm. I feel I have a vested interest. My children will be the seventh generation of Armstrongs on this patch of paradise in Trousdale County.
“The fact that this was proposed, to allow industry on agriculturally-zoned property, is beyond me.”
However, zoning was not Armstrong’s only concern with the projected site.
“Where I feel I can add a little bit of insight is (with) the historical and archaeological significance of this property,” said Armstrong. “There is a native American gravesite on the quarry site one plan. This is a woodland period grave that ranges from 500 B.C. to 1100 A.D. Not only is there a native American gravesite, but there is also an African American gravesite, which dates back to the early to mid-1800s, which is in quarry site two (plan). That is identifiable with small fieldstones and stones that are sticking out of the ground. This needs to be addressed. To proceed further without further investigation — with the archaeological and historical significance — I believe would be irresponsible.”
Other concerns conveyed by residents centered around safety and potential damage to the surrounding infrastructure that runs between Trousdale and Wilson counties.
“Look at proximity to infrastructure, roadways and bridges ... the Highway 231 bridge is an important bridge,” said engineer and Trousdale County resident Michelle Wright. “If something goes wrong, they have a good plan. (However), sometimes, things don’t always go right.
“You can mitigate a lot of things, but once you’ve made this decision, you can’t undo it. You cannot fill the void that the hole will create. You need to understand regionalism as it relates to economic development. You need to think about your partnering counties. How does it impact them?”
Residents of Wilson County who live across the river from the proposed quarry site also turned out for the meeting, expressing similar concerns to those in Trousdale County.
“The Nathan J. Harsh bridge is not very old,” said Wilson County resident Kevin Graves. “I do have some concerns with the (effects on the bridge from the) blasting.
“(Another) concern is with the water. The quarry is going to be up-river from where we get our water. As many of you know, we already have a lot of polluted streams and rivers. This could possibly add to that.”
As residents of both Trousdale and Wilson counties articulated their concerns, they pleaded with the Trousdale County government to hear their voices.
“I humbly ask that our government would remember that you represent us,” said Armstrong. “You represent the people. I want us to be heard tonight. I want to encourage the government to listen to the people that are in that district that are neighboring this proposed site.”
Emotions ran high at times, with some individuals being asked to leave the meeting.
No decision was made on Monday evening. Further discussion is expected in the coming weeks.
