Services for VonQuintis Jermone Smith, 48, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by: his father, William Ronald Knight; sister, Danielle Shaw; and aunt, Gloria J. Majors.
Survivors include: his wife, Candy Lyn Smith; mother, Annie (Winston) Shaw of Murfreesboro; brothers: Akeen OlaJuan Seay of Lebanon, Dion (Denise) Shaw of Nashville, DaJuan Shaw of Manchester, Little Robert Seay of Lebanon; sisters, QuinShea (Darion) Corder of Lebanon, Zaketia Seay of Murfreesboro; aunts: Effie Shirlyne Neely of Murfreesboro, Glenda Adams of Lebanon, LaShell (Albert) Coggins of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Nakita O’Neil Bell-Whitmore; devoted cousin, minister Cheryl Devonne Smith of Murfreesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, located at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements.
