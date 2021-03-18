GLADEVILLE — Lily Beth Waddle tripled home the tiebreaking run in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday night, lifting Lebanon to a 13-10 win at Wilson Central in the season, and District 9-AAA, opener for both teams.
The Lady Devils jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, starting the uprising with two out. Karlee Wright’s three-run double started the slugfest. Sarah Kizer had a two-run double later in the inning.
Lebanon built a 6-0 lead in the second before Wilson Central put up three-spots in the second, fourth and sixth innings with one in the fifth. The Lady Devils kept scoring as well with two in the third and one each in the sixth and seventh.
The Lady Wildcats went up 10-9 in the bottom of the sixth on a bases-loaded triple by Kristen Smith. Lebanon tied the score 10-10 in the seventh on Landry Dixon’s home run.
Wright pitched the final four innings in relief of starter Aly Dickerson for the win. Parker Herrin, who followed starter Kassidy Davis and reliever Kayleigh Vaught to the circle, tossed two innings and took the loss.
Each team totaled 15 hits. Dixon had three of Lebanon’s safeties. Waddle tripled and Kizer and Alaina Smith doubled as they and Jordan Bush each banged out two hits for the Lady Devils.Wright drove in three runs while Waddle, Bush, Dixon and Kizer collected two RBI apiece.
Alli Johnson homered and drove in three runs on three hits for Wilson Central. Smith had three RBI on her triple. Camryn Langley doubled as she, Madison Carey and Kenzie Miller each managed two.
The Lady Wildcats were playing their first game in two years as the pandemic shut down the 2020 season before their first game. Lebanon got in three games before the shutdown.
Wilson Central was scheduled to host Centennial last night and the Lady Wildcats and Lebanon were to go to Fly Park in Franklin for the Mary Vowell Classic today through Saturday.
Hood’s single lifts Lady Bears to walk-off win over Green HillMT. JULIET — Karah Hood’s single to right field scored Karli Costley in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night, lifting Mt. Juliet to a season-opening 6-5 walk-off win over visiting Green Hill, spoiling the Lady Hawks’ inaugural game.
Costley led off the seventh with a triple to left field.
Samantha Zapton hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to pull Green Hill into a 5-5 tie.
But Lady Bear center-fielder Kaileigh Billington turned momentum back into Mt. Juliet’s favor wen she made an over-the-shoulder catch later in the inning with a runner on first base for the second out. Taylor Haymans got a strikeout for the third out.
Gabby Faccadio’s two-run homer lifted the Lady Bears to a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Devon Smotherman doubled in Rylee Youngren to pull Mt. Juliet into a 1-1 tie in the second inning.
Haymans allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in seven innings. She went 2-for-2 at the plate and drew a walk.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to join Lebanon and Wilson Central at the Mary Vowell Classic at Fly Park in Franklin and Centennial High School this weekend. Green Hill is slated to host Siegel in the Lady Hawks’ inaugural home game at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Drennon’s arm, bat lead Watertown to opening victoryWOODBURY — Jaina Drennon pitched a complete-game three-hitter Tuesday night as Watertown opened its softball season with a 7-0 shutout of host Cannon County.
Drennon walked one and struck out 11. She had a 5-0 lead to work with before taking the circle for the first inning. Alie Tunks and Brittni Allison doubled while Drennon, who drove in two runs, and Callie Buhler singled in the big inning.
Drennon, who later tripled, Tunks, Bre Buhler and Kailey Harvey each had two of Watertown’s 11 hits. Allison also drove in two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.