Wade Schoenemann, 62, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 14, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Wade William Schoenemann was born in Stanton, California, to Joan Wade and William Schoenemann.
His career as a radio DJ started at the age of 16. He was best known as the on-air talent, “Wade McShane” on the 94 FM the Fish’s Sunday Morning Praise. However, most importantly to him was his relationship with our Heavenly Father and making an impact in the lives of his listeners and anyone he was privileged to have a conversation with.
He is survived by: his wife, Rachelle Enger Schoenemann; four beautiful children, Matthew Schoenemann, Andrew Schoenemann, Anna Schoenemann, Jacob Schoenemann; sister, H. Jill E. Schoenemann; mother-in-law, Sue Enger; brothers-in-law, Doug (Katherine) Enger, Eric (Stephanie) Enger; and nieces, Audrey Enger and Lydia Enger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Bill Schoenemann, and his father-in-law, Gordon Enger.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.