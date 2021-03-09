WICHITA, Kan. — Cumberland’s Esco Walker dropped the national title bout to Indiana Tech’s Conner Gimson 3-2 in the NAIA Wrestling Championships last Saturday night.
Walker ran the table throughout the national tournament to make it to the championship on ESPN 3. He had gone through three of the best wrestlers in the country to get to the bout. He defeated No. 12 Eli Watson from Providence, No. 4 Nick Kunz from Montana State-Northern, No. 1 Matt Gimson from Indiana Tech before the national championship.
Walker had to take on No. 1 Matt Gimson’s identical twin in the title bout falling to a 3-2 decision. The first period ended in a 0-0 period. In the second period, Walker took a 1-0 lead after an escape, but Gimson got the escape and a takedown in the third period to take a 3-1 advantage.
With less than 20 seconds left, Walker used an escape to get one point back, but could not get the takedown to take the title.
Walker, a two-time junior-college All-American, transferred to Cumberland in January from North Idaho and took part in just the Mid-South Conference Tournament, winning the 133-weight class, and the national tournament.
Earlier, Cumberland set a program record with five All-Americans after Day One of the NAIA Championships last Friday.
Walker was joined by Patrick Depiazza, Carter Cox, Anthony Maia and Cole Smith among the Phoenix grapplers to made CU history and placed in the nationals.
“It’s such a privilege to coach these guys,” Cumberland coach James Hicks said. “It’s great to see the hard work of the wrestlers and coaches pay off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.