Wallace Glenn Plunkett, 79, passed away on March 6, 2023 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bob and Doris Plunkett; wife, Etta Ivadell Plunkett; daughter, Tracy Lynnette Plunkett; and great-granddaughter, McKinley Renee Lynn McPherson.
He was survived by: his children, Angela Adams, Tammy Lynn Gentry, Michael Plunkett; brother, David Plunkett; sisters, Peggy Perez, Patricia (Ed) Eller, Joyce (Bobby) Allen; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Plunkett retired from Nashville Electric Service with 36 years of service and then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for five years.
He enjoyed the outdoors and collecting treasures, and he was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church.
Visitation will be held on Thursday at Christian Life Chapel, located 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. Kevin Allen will officiate. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
