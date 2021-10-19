In a grueling senior day contest, Cumberland came out on top as Martin Walsh netted the golden goal in double-overtime to propel the Phoenix to a 1-0 win over Georgetown on Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland (10-2-1, 6-1-1 MSC) got the all-important three points for the win in the Mid-South Conference standings to jump up to second places. The Phoenix will have two huge matchups with the first and second seed Wednesday and Sunday against No. 23 Campbellsville and No. 12 Lindsey Wilson.
Georgetown (10-2-1, 5-2-1 MSC) and the Phoenix were tied for third heading into the match, but the loss will drop them to fourth. The Tigers were packing the box tight and making it difficult for Cumberland to score all match, it took a defensive miscue for Walsh to push across the game-winner in overtime.
The Phoenix fired 23 shots to Georgetown’s 15, Cumberland had eight shots on goal to six from the Tigers. Cumberland keeper Nicklas Rulle receives the win making six saves to preserve the clean sheet including an incredible stop in the first overtime when Christopher Gschwent played a ball across the box to Jake McKettrick that Rulle made a diving stop on to keep the match alive.
In the first half, neither team could get an advantage as the Phoenix tried to play patient offense to pick and choose their attack points, but Georgetown played very solid defense to nullify any chances.
In the second half, Cumberland had a few good opportunities to get on the board as Tyler Watson made a series of moves to create some space. Watson passed it middle to Kam Stanley who fired a shot that ricocheted off the post.
In the 73rd minute, Watson made another great play when he received the ball outside the box and fired a shot that Georgetown keeper Theren Handlon could not corral. Handlon recovered to make a nice save on a shot that Nawn Thang took on the rebound. The Tigers posted two shots in the final five minutes that Rulle saved to keep the match alive.
The Phoenix had one great chance to win the match in the first overtime as Georgetown committed a foul just outside of the box. Walsh lined up for the free-kick and fired a shot between the wall of two Tigers players that Handlon again made another great save. It took just one minute into double overtime for Walsh to find the back of the net and give CU the win.
The Phoenix will head on the road to Campbellsville, Ky., on Wednesday to take on No. 23 Campbellsville at 7 p.m.
Cumberland women top Georgetown, 6-0Cumberland’s women honored 11 seniors as the Phoenix defeated Georgetown, 6-0, during Senior Day ceremonies Sunday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
CU (11-1-1, 7-0-1 MSC) controlled the pace of the match from the opening kick. Cumberland notched three goals in both halves as the Phoenix outshot the Tigers 36-6 on the match with 17 shots on goal. Marie Bathe posted two goals with an insane score off a corner kick and two assists in the match. Seniors Haley Stevens and Kayla Travis also notched goals while Brenna Swiger and Gabby Jones scored their third and fourth goals of the season, respectively.
Savanna Stubbs received the start and had an easy day in net having to make just one save. Ameryn Hudgens finished the final 20 minutes in net facing three shots all off-target.
The Phoenix got on the board early as Marie Bathe expanded her season assist to 11 with a well-placed ball at the top of the box. Haley Stevens picked it up and made a move to get past Georgetown keeper Kacy Zimmerman for an empty-net goal.
In the 23rd minute, Cumberland scored their second goal as Marie Bathe played a long ball for Jennifer Segura. Segura headed it over to Kayla Travis and Travis chipped it over the keeper for the goal.
Four minutes later, Emma Lucas slotted the ball forwarded to Travis and she passed it over to Gabby Jones at the back post for an easy goal for Cumberland and a 3-0 Phoenix lead.Cumberland extended the lead in the second half, after a series of nice passes around the Tigers backline Bathe was able to fire a clear shot to beat Zimmerman by the near post, assist to Remi Clarke and Segura.
In the 61st minute, Brenna Swiger scored her third goal of the season as Brenda Cernas had the ball in the corner and made a nice move going in-between the defender’s legs to get around her and crossing it to Swiger for the goal.
Four minutes later, Bathe lined up for the corner kick and curved it into the net to give Cumberland their final goal of the match.
The Phoenix will have to go through the top three teams in the Mid-South Conference their next three matches starting with No. 13 Campbellsville on Wednesday at Campbellsville. The match is set to start at 5 p.m.
