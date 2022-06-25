Services for Walter Aaron Wright, 46, will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Walter and Erlene Wright, and grandparents — Estell and Rebbie Wright, Annie Lou Wright, and Willie and Willie Maude Appling.
Survivors include: his wife, LaTaunya Michelle Wright; children, Tyus Jobe, Aquella Cartwright, Lorenzo Cartwright, Wynter Wright; siblings, Derrick Chapple of Detroit, Michigan, Wayne (April) Wright of Fayetteville, Georiga, Winston (Brandy) Wright of Houston, Texas; father and mother-in-law, Earl and Cheryl Vantrease; grandmother-in-law, Morell Proctor; one sister-in-law, Kendra (Cedric) Cartwright; two brothers-in-law, Walter Jennings, Earl R. Vantrease, Jr.; two aunts, Robbie Lee Thornton of Dublin, Georgia, Dessie Lue Wright of Wrightsville, Georgia; nephews, Winston Avery II, Warrington Alexander, Westbrook Aiden Wright, Malik Holloway, Joshua Cartwright, Cedric Cartwright, Zachery Cartwright; nieces, Autumn Erlene Wright, Khrista Cartwright; devoted cousin, Angelia Thornton-Hill; along with a host of special friends, devoted friends, and extended family and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
