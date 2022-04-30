Walter “Lawrence” West passed away suddenly on April 24, 2022.
He was born in Arno on June 3, 1931, to Joseph William West and Lorena Culberson West (Morgan).
He graduated from Hume-Fogg High School in 1949 and went to work for Nashville Corrugated Box Co. in Nashville. In 1967, he co-founded Custom Packaging in Lebanon and retired in 2007.
Lawrence and his wife, Peggy, moved from Nashville to Hendersonville in 1956 and later to Gallatin in 1987, where he resided until his death.
Lawrence, a former private pilot and flight instructor, flew many air search and rescue missions for the Civil Air Patrol.
He was a veteran of the Tennessee National Guard, where he played the clarinet in the 30th Infantry Division band.
He was an avid walker and competed in 12 half-marathons and 10 5K walks in San Diego, Chicago, and Nashville. He was 90 years old when he competed in November of 2021 and was the oldest person to complete the 5K.
Several local organizations benefitted from the Wests’ generosity, and Lawrence continued that legacy after his wife died in 2019. He was recently honored by Cumberland University, CASA of Wilson County, Men of Valor, and the Boy Scouts for his philanthropic endeavors.
Lawrence was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Peggy; half-siblings, Martin West, Millard West, James West, Madeline Flanders, Elizabeth Draughon; sister, Peggy Jean Jordan; and brother, Joseph West.
He is survived by: a daughter, Jackie (Chuck) Cowden; son, Gary (Julie) West; grandchildren, Chase (Catherine) Cowden, Weston (Kelly) Cowden, Lauren (Patrick) Anderson, Hunter West, Chad (Sherry) Hutton, Angelo Boone, Nicholas Boone; great-grandchildren, Breck Cowden, Greyson Cowden, Hoyt Cowden, Asher Anderson, Lilia Anderson, Ericka Hutton, Everett Hutton, Elizabeth Hutton, Eli Henry Hutton, Henry Knestrick; along with many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on the family farm, located on Tyree Access Road in Laguardo on May 21. Visitation and graveside service will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, individuals can kindly donate to a charity of their choice.
