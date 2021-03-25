Waltrip: Nashville is ready for NASCAR’s return

GLADEVILLE — With the NASCAR Cup Series making its first appearance at Nashville Superspeedway in June, the 1.33-mile concrete oval could be looked at as a blank slate for the competing teams.
But since a handful of Cup stars competed here in Busch/Xfinity Series or the Truck Series during the track’s earlier incarnation from 2001-11, they could have some advantage of having first-hand knowledge even though the sport has changed in the last decade.
Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe tested their Goodyear tires on the track Tuesday in early preparation for the June 20 Ally 400, the Cup’s first-ever race at the track and the first in the Nashville market since the series left Fairground Speedway in 1984.
But practice isn’t everything.
“Practice is great, testing is great, sim(ulation)s are great,” said former NASCAR crew chief Steve Letarte during a press conference during the testing. “But nothing like a race. I’ve been watching those old races, those old videos, trying to figure out what the track did. Did the guys move around? Just any sort of information you can have.
“The other thing is I see is I would be excited to sell this as a clean slate when it comes to statistics. Every track you go to there’s a favorite for a reason. They’ve succeeded at that track in the past or it fits their style. This is very unique… a little like Dover, but not exactly like anywhere… Ricky Stenhouse comes to mind. He ran really well here in an Xfinity car. Will that transfer over? We have no idea. As a team that’s what I would be selling is opportunity. Any time you see change on the schedule, it’s a huge opportunity. If you come here, it’s a great chance to be better than everyone else. Rarely as a young driver do you have the ability to say I’ve run here more than Kevin Harvick or I’ve run here more than Martin Truex Jr. or some of the stars of the sport.”
Stenhouse, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and other current Cup stars ran the Superspeedway in the Xfinity Series a decade ago. Would that long-ago experience give them some sort of advantage despite the changes, especially since the racing surface itself has changed little?
“Any sort of knowledge is an advantage,” said Letarte, an analyst for NBC (which will televise the race on NBCSN) after serving as crew chief for Jeff Gordan and Dale Earnhardt Jr. “The equipment is so different, the racing’s so different, the stages are so different. How much of it translates, I don’t know. But a lot of money is spent for a little bit of knowledge, so anything you can tap into is definitely going to have value.”
“Any kind of experience you have as a driver you have in the back of your mind,” said former driver Dale Jarrett, also an NBC analyst. “But the one thing they’re going to tackle is they’re going to be going quite a bit faster.
“You’re going to have to learn all new marks. But the drivers who have been here, they do have a little better understanding.”
NASCAR was a staple for decades at the Nashville Fairgrounds before the Cup Series was pulled 37 years ago. Dover Motorsports, which had two Cup races each year in Delaware, built Nashville Superspeedway with the hopes of bringing Cup racing back to Middle Tennessee. Despite initial success from Indy racing, which pulled out in 2008, and multiple visits from Xfinity and Trucks, the Cup never came and attendance waned. The Great Recession also hit in the late 2000s and Dover didn’t renew its NASCAR sanction for this track after 2011 with the intention of selling the property.
While some of the outlying portions of the property were sold, Dover could never unload the track. Meanwhile, attendance around the country began sagging. But when NASCAR held its annual season-ending awards ceremony in downtown Nashville in 2019, this area attracted the attention of the motor racing world. And Dover already had the facility here.
“I think Nashville is becoming a hub of racing,” three-time Cup champion Darrell Waltrip said. “When you think of the Indy cars running the Grand Prix down the streets of Nashville, the renovation of the Fairgrounds (track) which is ongoing and to bring the Cup cars here to the Superspeedway, people are moving to this town, I don’t know, 3-400 people a day are moving to this town from other states in the country.
“NASCAR has heard loud and clear the fans want more short tracks, more road courses… They want to be back in Nashville.”
Waltrip said the drivers and teams want to be back here, too.
“They like the track,” Waltrip said of the drivers. “They like being in Nashville. They like the area. When they’re happy and promoting the event, that’s the best PR you can get.”
The drivers testing at the track confirmed Waltrip.
“It’s great to rekindle an old friendship,” said Kurt Busch, Kyle’s older brother (Kyle won races in ARCA, Trucks and Xfinity at this track in the 2000s). “I haven’t been out here in many years and it hasn’t changed a bit. The concrete is very consistent and I think the track is going to be fun to race on with all the other cars out there and, more importantly, it’s something new and refreshing.”
“I love racing on concrete,” said Briscoe, a Rookie of the Year contender. “The concrete tracks, there’s a lot more tire wear and it allows for some slipping and sliding. I’m glad there’s another one [on the schedule] now. For our team, coming to a new track, at least we’ll have a general idea on what to do [after the test].”
Track president Erik Moses said all 25,000 tickets for the permanent grandstand have been sold. Plans were announced last week to add temporary seating with hopes of accommodating 40,000 total. Of course, with the pandemic still in progress and the racing tripleheader still nearly three months out, it’s hard to say now what Father’s Day weekend will really look like.
“This year is a little bit of a mulligan year due to COVID,” Moses said, noting he has already heard from fans in Germany who plan to be here for the race. “But we’re still going to do all that we can to give anybody who wants to see the races and have the experiences the opportunity to do that safely.
“But the effect we have on Wilson and Rutherford counties is only going to grow as this race and particular set of races grow.”
Waltrip said the infrastructure here is as good as anywhere.
“If you’ve been to the majority of the racetracks, this racetrack is a piece of cake to get in and get out,” said Waltrip, who lives in Franklin. “You have 840 in front of us. Ins and outs are probably the best in the sport. The parking is incredible.”
Moses went to Atlanta last week to see how a NASCAR race during a pandemic works. He said people are bursting at the seams to get back out.
“I don’t think we’re going to have any COVID-sniffing dogs here like down in Atlanta, which I thought was pretty neat,” Moses said. “People are ready to be back out. People are ready to come back together and to take in large-scale events. They had a good-size crowd there. The protocols most of us are familiar with…were things we saw there. The comfort level we saw from the fans there was much higher than what I’ve seen for the last year or so. I think that was encouraging to all of us.”
Moses said that while the racing surface itself is in good shape, the facility inside and outside the track needs some upgrading before the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race, Xfinity Series race and Ally 400 Cup Series race are held the weekend of June 18-20.
“If you walked away from your house for 10 years and didn’t do much in it, you’d have a couple of things you’d want to address before inviting friends and family in, and that’s what we’re doing here with this entire venue,” Moses said. “We’re replacing and renovating areas like the one (media center) you’re in now, the luxury suite, replacing our lighting, upgrading of our infield, road track and our apron and doing a lot of things to bring things back to snuff.”
In addition to the testing and appearance by the NASCAR legends, Moses announced Rackley Roofing as title sponsor of the June 18 truck race.
The company was an early vendor at the track after it was announced last summer racing would return to the facility. It has done work on the roofs of the buildings at the track as part of the improvements.
It is also part owner of the No. 25 truck driven by Timothy Peters. Peters and truck veteran Clay Greenfield will have Rackley Roofing as their main sponsors for the race.
“This was an easy decision after meeting with Erik Moses and the team at the Superspeedway, as we share similar core values,” said Rackley president Curtis Sutton, a Lebanon resident. “Since we began our NASCAR sponsorships we were hooked, and the excitement grew when we heard that the Nashville would be having a race weekend in 2021. Motorsports brings families closer together and children of all ages are looking forward to Middle Tennessee hosting a fantastic Father’s Day weekend of racing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.