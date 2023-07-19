Wanda Lee Vanatta Craig — loving wife, mother and grandmother — slipped away from us suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning hours of July 16, 2023.
She was born on May 30, 1948, in Lebanon.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 2:47 am
She leaves: her grieving husband, John Craig; two sons, John Timothy Craig (wife Nicole, and two beloved grandchildren, Laurel and Nicholas), Todd Allan Craig (wife Jennifer, and beloved grandson Graham); and two sisters, Gay Vanatta (and husband Jerry Paul) and Amy Buckner (and husband, Guy).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Vanatta and Betty Pryor.
Wanda graduated from Watertown High School in 1966 as the salutatorian of her class. She played basketball and was the first team forward her senior year.
John and Wanda were high-school sweethearts and were married in Alexandria on June 10, 1967.
Wanda attended one year at Middle Tennessee State University but started working full-time after they were married to support John as he attended college.
She was a long-time member of Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville and served on the church staff until she retired in 2007. Wanda had a beautiful alto singing voice, and she was a loyal member of the Parish Adult Choir for many years.
She was a loving and devoted mother to her two sons and adored her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Mimi.
She was a faithful and loving wife to her husband, John, and was very caring and supportive during times of medical crisis.
Wanda had a wonderful sense of humor and a radiant smile. She loved to tease family and friends, but always with a wink and a smile.
She loved to travel with family and friends, and she organized a three-week road trip across the United States with her husband and teenage sons and went on two church choir tours to Europe and two cruises with friends to Alaska and Nova Scotia.
She was an expert seamstress and made her own clothes for many years. She also loved to knit and made beautiful, elaborate sweaters for herself and husband, John.
She always had an eye for fashion, loved jewelry and other accessories, and always dressed very elegantly. She also made sure her husband and sons were well-dressed.
Wanda loved cats all her life and took care of her beloved Abby, who was with us for 18 years.
She loved movies with popcorn, British TV shows, and eating out with family and friends.
She brought so much love and joy to all she met.
She will be greatly missed, but she left us with a rich legacy of love and joy.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosefuneraltn.com.
