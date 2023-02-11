Students enrolled in the Wilson County School District addressed the school board during its meeting on Monday to share their concerns about library books and classroom content.
Student Eli Hodge spoke on behalf of his peers and the community as he questioned the effectiveness of the district’s banning of certain books from school libraries and the implications of censorship of reading materials.
“The number of students who enter the library and check out the book is low,” Hodge said. “However, it is proven that the students read fictional books and have more empathy for others, have better imagination and have better analytical skills. All of these provide students with essential skills to increase academic performance. Despite the benefits, there are some risks like exposure to mature content. However, reading about sex or profanity in a book is not likely going to be the first place teenagers hear about these things.”
One of the main reasons that parents in Wilson County want certain books removed from schools, Hodge says, is due to their traditional religious values.
“How do these books being available for students affect you and your family,” Hodge said. “Does it disrupt class time? And finally, is it the board or the parents who should decide what the children of Wilson County should read in their spare time?”
While the issue of access to books is of concern to Hodge, another Wilson County student, Jared Dutch, was more concerned over the presence of teachers’ ideologies in their lectures.
“As a student currently enrolled in some kind of schools, the big issue in our schools are not just in a library book,” Dutch said. “Instead, larger issues in our school originate from teachers and their assumed free reign in classroom lectures. How many kids grab a library book in comparison to how many kids are forced to sit in a class with a teacher reporting our own opinions on social issues, presenting them as fact? Issues consisting of racial, sexual and religious exploitation continue to wreak havoc on the minds of youth.”
This issue is one that Dutch says is prevalent in Green Hill High School.
“When teachers begin to express their personal ideological beliefs to students as fact, where is the line to be drawn,” Dutch asked the board.
Procedure explanation
After the Wilson Central High School lockdown and evacuation on Monday morning, zone 4 school board member Joseph Padilla asked for the board to give details about what to expect in a situation like that.
“At any point, at any time, when you have children under your care, you could have to make a decision,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “A lockdown is a lot like that. When you receive information that you need to lock your school down, that’s a principal call. They don’t even have to call up here (central office). They have to have that ability.”
Padilla mentioned that a parent had called him asking what they should do.
“I would encourage them to reach out to their school or wait to hear from their school,” Luttrell said. “That’s gonna be the first communication as soon as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.