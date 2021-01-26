Ward scores 21 in CU women’s loss

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Sydnie Ward scored 21 points and Britany Miller and Faith Eubank each added 14 points, but Bethany Mackin tallied 23 points and Marnae Holland posted 23 and 20 points off the bench in ninth-ranked Shawnee State’s 92-75 victory over Cumberland on Saturday afternoon in women’s basketball action at the Waller Gymnasium.
The Phoenix (2-9, 1-9 MSC) came out in the first quarter and controlled the glass and shot efficiently in the first quarter battling to a 14-12 lead after Miller scored two points. Shawnee State (14-3, 8-3 MSC) did not let up offensively all game, Brandie Snow helped retake the lead in the first quarter with a two and a couple of free throws. Holland did the rest scoring six points for SSU in the last two minutes of the first, but Abby Morgan and Mackenzie Trouten each scored a bucket in the final seconds to cut the deficit to 23-20.
Cumberland jumped out in front of Shawnee State with a jumper from Ashlyn Pittman and back-to-back three-pointers from Ward to finish an 8-0 run and give the Phoenix a 28-23 advantage with 8:17 left in the first half. After a Miller two pointer, Shawnee State’s defense held Cumberland scoreless for the next five minutes allowing the Bears to go on a 9-0 run and Shawnee State never looked back.
The Bears closed the final two minutes of the second quarter on a 9-3 run to get up by 10 at the intermission, 43-33.
Shawnee State went on fire at the start of the second-half, connecting on seven triples, but give Cumberland a lot of credit for fighting and scoring 21 third quarter points to keep it to a 17-point deficit, SSU led 71-54.
Cumberland never got closer than nine the rest of the way, as both teams would trade blows in the fourth quarter scoring 21 a piece for a 92-75 win for Shawnee State.
Cumberland shot 42% from the field and hit nione triples, four from Ward and four from Eubank. The Phoenix had a good day in the turnover margin forcing the Bears into 20 turnovers and only turning it over 12 times themselves. Cumberland took significantly more shots this game than they have in a while taking 69 shots from the field.
Shawnee State went 50.8% from the field and 55.0% from three knocking down 11 triples on the game. The Bears dominated the glass out rebounding CU 44-25 and shared the ball around with 23 assists. The Bears got 39 points off the bench and saw four players reach double-figure scoring.
Cumberland returned to Mid-South Conference play Monday at Bethel. The Phoenix will return to West Tennessee on Thursday with a trip to Freed-Hardeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.