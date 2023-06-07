Some of the things that we grow in the garden just perform better when it is hot.
Watermelons germinate better and more consistently when the soil temperatures are between 70 and 80 degrees. You can either purchase watermelon transplants or directly plant seeds into the garden.
Make sure you give them plenty of space, because watermelon vines can run up to 10 feet in the garden. Most people will space their rows around 6 feet and space their plants around 2 feet in the rows. Watermelons do not compete well with weeds, so be sure and keep weed pressure down by using plastic, straw, or hand-hoeing to allow the vines to fully spread out.
The topic of seeded or seedless watermelons always seems to have strong opinions. I’m of the opinion that seeded watermelons taste better, and I know that others do not agree.
Most cultivars that are readily available at the local garden stores are seeded types, but we can easily get seedless cultivars online.
Seedless watermelons are basically an infertile cross of watermelons. If you want to grow seedless cultivars, you must grow a pollinator watermelon, along with a seedless cultivar. Many of the websites will sell the pollinator cultivar along with the seedless, and it will produce a small inedible melon. The rule of thumb is one pollinator plant for every three seedless plants.
Seeded watermelons are easy to grow, and there are plenty of cultivars on the market. Some of the readily-available cultivars of seeded watermelons include Crimson Sweet, Charleston Gray, and Black Diamond.
If you want to try something new, look for some of the orange and yellow-fleshed cultivars. That includes New Orchid, Sureness, and Sunshine.
Harvesting watermelons is an art, and you need to be sure that you are picking a ripe melon. They will ripen between 70 and 90 from planting. The belly will turn a yellow or a cream color.
You will also notice the fruit will lose its glossy appearance and turn duller in color when ripe. One other indicator is that the tendrils nearest to the fruit will turn brown and dry up.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
