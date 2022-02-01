Wilson County’s leading election official stepped down from his post last month. Now, he’s attempting to unseat his old boss.
Former Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said that his retirement had “nothing to do” with the decision to run for county mayor against incumbent Randall Hutto.
“We did a whole lot in 11 years (at the commission),” Warren said. “It was time to let someone else take the reins.
“My plan was originally to just retire. Then, I had a lot of folks come out and pretty well convinced me that this is the next thing I needed to do. I’m excited to go for it.”
Balancing years in the private sector with his decade in the public, Warren feels that experience will lend itself to success for the county.
“My goal is to do for Wilson County what we did at the election commission, which was make it the best in the state,” Warren said. “I want to be a shining example to the rest of the state of what we can do in this county.”
Warren’s working experience includes decades in the local real estate market, which he believes aided the progress he made while administrating Wilson County’s elections.
“(When you approach things) from a business standpoint rather than a government standpoint, you can see things in a different light,” said Warren. “You have to work with budgets. You have to have responsibility with the money. You don’t just have an unlimited supply.
“It’s not just the money ... it’s also the mindset. Government moves slowly, and in a lot of cases, that is necessary. But a lot of innovations are overlooked, because things have always been done a certain way. That’s when we see government get pretty stagnant. In business, you can’t get comfortable.”
Warren launched an unsuccessful bid for a state senate seat in 1998. He called the campaign a “rewarding experience,” all the same.
“I’m definitely a proven Republican,” Warrens said. “I have been one (my whole life.) I have run as a Republican before, and I’ve been our party chairman. I was active in the Republican party back when you couldn’t fill a phone book up with them.”
Warren feels that it’s important that the primary serve to elect someone with “Tennessee conservative values and (a commitment to) fiscal responsibility.”
Given Wilson County’s conservative voting record of late, Warren said that he expects whoever wins the Republican primary to go on to capture the general election.
As of Monday, only Hutto had formally filed his petition to run for the office in 2022.
In addition to Warren, Renee Hunt has also picked up her paperwork to run for county mayor but has not formally filed either.
