Early elections kicked off yesterday for party primaries.
In advance of the first day of voting, Wilson County’s incumbent mayor, Randall Hutto, faced his challenger, Phillip Warren, in a political forum at Cumberland University on Monday.
The event was moderated by Cumberland University’s executive director of community relations and external affairs, Rusty Richardson.
Richardson steered questions towards topics like growth and infrastructure while also allowing the candidates to share personal experiences and insights.
It was not a typical debate-style format. Rather, each candidate was asked a question, and in rotating succession, he allowed to answer. If Hutto answered first on one question, then, Warren would go first on the next.
As the incumbent, Hutto referred several questions to his track record as county executive.
“If we think about our financial status, we have grown in that,” Hutto said. “We are sound today ... probably as sound as we have been in a while.”
Hutto likened the job to a familiar role at the circus.
“A mayor is like a juggler in the circus, and you juggle a lot of balls at one time, a lot of things coming at you,” Hutto said. “A lot of people think that because you are at the top, you are in control of everything, but that would be wrong.”
Warren insisted that communication will be important in establishing expectations for what a mayor can do, something he wants to do on day one.
“There are a lot of items we can offer our opinion on, but not as many we can do something about,” Warren said. “We certainly want to try to be leaders and set the tone for the direction for the future.”
When growth emerged as a topic, both candidates expressed optimism for the opportunities it presented while offering caution for the best way to accomplish a desired outcome.
“We have to continue to look at population growth,” Hutto said. “In 2010, we had 114,000 (residents) ... in 2020, 148,000. Let me give you this number ... in 2045, 257,000. It really doesn’t matter who the mayor is, those people are still going to come.”
Warren mentioned that he wants to lean into the growth and grab it by the horns.
“We are a growing county, and that is an important thing,” Warren said. “We don’t want to slow down. I’ve heard people across the county say that growth is their No. 1 issue, and usually it’s roads. That is not something that can be corrected overnight, but that is something we have to start on. Without that growth, we won’t have the new restaurants and the shopping opportunities that people come here. We have to know where we are going. Once we know that, we have to put plans in place and stick to them.”
Each candidate discussed the pressures that growth can put on current resources, such as academic institutions.
“Looking to the future, our school system is saying we need to build these schools before the growth gets here,” Warren said. “In the past, we have had schools filled before we finish building them. We have to do better about that.”
That is paramount for Hutto, who said that education, public safety and quality of life are the “top priorities.”
“The best time of your day should be the time that you spend with your families at home,” Hutto said. “At the end of the day, we leave those jobs, but that family and what you do with them will last for eternity.”
Focusing on quality of life, Hutto said that he had some ideas to improve it for current citizens, all while attracting more revenue to the county.
“We need to build a public sports complex,” Hutto said. “Thirty% of sales-tax revenue is coming from outside the county. Well, the same thing is happening with our parents when they have to go outside the county to play ball.”
In laying out that proposal, Hutto said that he envisioned a weekly calendar that allotted time at the park for seniors on one day and disabled individuals on another.
For his part, Warren would like to conduct a full-scale review of how the county has been run under his potential predecessor.
“My plan is within the first 90 days to do a top-down operational review of every office under the county mayor to determine who does what, what they are doing, how much money is being spent, who reports to who and how we could put that together better,” Warren said.
Both candidates acknowledged the difficulties that face a mayor who has many competing interests, although often only having one route to choose. Hutto expressed how difficult that dealing with the pandemic was from a county executive’s standpoint.
The mayor maintained that no matter what he decided to do, he was going to alienate some people. However, he added that even if it costs him the election, he stands by the decisions he made at the onset of the pandemic if they saved “just one life.”
Early voting has already begun. It will run through the final week of April. The official election day for the primaries is May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.