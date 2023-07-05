West Wilson Update 1

Construction is well underway on West Wilson Middle School’s building on North Mt. Juliet Road.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

After losing its original building in a tornado, going through COVID-19, and getting a new principal, there’s another change coming to West Wilson Middle School.

Beginning in the fall, the West Wilson Wildcats will become the West Wilson Warriors, a mascot change that incoming principal Josh Johnston finds fitting.

