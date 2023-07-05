After losing its original building in a tornado, going through COVID-19, and getting a new principal, there’s another change coming to West Wilson Middle School.
Beginning in the fall, the West Wilson Wildcats will become the West Wilson Warriors, a mascot change that incoming principal Josh Johnston finds fitting.
“There’s been issues with feeder schools’ (mascots), because (the district has) had to rezone so much that some of our middle schools that take on the big names of (high) school (mascots) are no longer feeder schools (for those high schools),” Johnston said. “It creates a little bit of confusion. The previous administration decided that they were going to use this opportunity at West Wilson, because it feeds the (Mt. Juliet High School) Bears and no longer feeds the Wilson Central (Wildcats). They (the previous superintendent and administration) were gonna allow (the school) to have another mascot. That’s how I think the Warriors came about, and I think it’s very fitting considering what the building’s been through in the last few years.”
Johnston feels that the new mascot reflects the community that makes up West Wilson Middle School.
“This is a school that’s just persevered,” Johnston said. “The people that have been here through thick and thin are invested in their school and their community. They are in every sense of the word, warriors.”
Johnston has received some estimates that the school’s new building on North Mt. Juliet Road will be ready in January. Depending on weather, the building could be ready as late as April.
“Every time I go over there, I’m shocked at the progress that they’re making,” Johnston said. “We’ve just sat down and tried to outline every room. They’ve got most of the main structure done, and a lot of it is just gonna depend on the weather.”
Construction is well underway.
“They’re still finishing up exterior things, and they haven’t gotten to the interior,” Johnston said. “Once they get that roof done and they can start working on the interior, hopefully, that will speed things up.”
As construction continues, Johnston is looking at how the school will operate once completed.
“We’re going to start looking at traffic patterns,” Johnston said. “We’re going to start looking at safety procedures. We’re going to start identifying the hallways and how we want the school to operate with regards to classrooms, traffic flow and all of the other stuff you’ve gotta have to have a day at school.”
One of the areas of the school that needs more attention, according to Johnston, are the athletic fields.
“One of the things we’re not going to get to rebuild is a lot of emphasis on our athletic fields,” Johnston said. “One of my first things that I want to do is to start trying to implement some ambitious fundraising efforts and make the athletic facilities as beautiful as the building.”
