Not long after Celebration Lutheran Church founding pastor Howard Mettee arrived in Mt. Juliet in 1980, he began meeting with other pastors in the community.
The monthly meeting would eventually result in the founding of the Mt. Juliet Help Center, which is celebrating 40 years of serving the community today.
“We’d get together and have a meal and talk about various concerns we had,” Mettee said. “It was a mixed group of Methodist, Catholic, myself and Presbyterian (pastors). We talked about various concerns, one of which was people coming and asking for help. It felt like, number one, we were never adequately prepared (for people), and number two, there were some folks that were going from one church to another church and another and that did not seem like it was helping.”
These conversations led to the idea that Celebration Lutheran Church, Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, the Cross, Faith Presbyterian Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Stephen’s Catholic Community Church, and Suggs Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church would band together and start a food pantry.
“In 1982, (the pastors) realized that people were coming to each church asking for help,” Mt. Juliet Help Center Director Carolyn Smith said. “They decided that it would better if the churches contributed to one central place where people could go to get food help.”
The next step in the process was getting the money to start the food pantry.
“What we needed to do was get some seed money,” Mettee said. “In November of 1982, we held a Thanksgiving worship and told the folks that came that we would take the seed of the offering and use that as the seed money for a food pantry. We were astounded by the size of the offering.”
The sum of the offering was approximately $2,000.
“The help center wasn’t opened until 1983, but that’s when the seed was planted, in 1982,” Smith said.
Once the group of pastors had the funds, they knew they had to put it to use.
“We were able to find a space where Moss’ Flowers is now,” Mettee said. “There was a little storefront right there that was vacant, and we managed to cut a deal to use that space. We just started asking churches to stock the food pantry.”
When the center first opened, it provided help with food and utilities to the community.
“Back then, they were renting spacing, and they had to move several times,” Smith said. “In 2006, they had to close for a little while. Then, in 2007, Celebration Lutheran Church let (the help center) lease land beside their building. Another church donated a double-wide trailer.”
The center’s facilities remained the same until 2014.
“In 2014, we were able to buy the land from Celebration Lutheran and build a permanent building,” Smith said.
The center’s facilities aren’t the only thing that’s grown since 1983.
“As the city has grown, the amount of people we’ve served has grown,” Mt. Juliet Help Center Assistant Director Kelly McCurry said. “The amount of food we give has also grown.”
Mettee said that because Wilson County isn’t typically seen as a low-income area, the amount of people that the center has been able to help was surprising.
“It astounds me, the number of people that we’ve helped,” Mettee said. “I can’t really put into words what that means to me.”
Both Smith and McCurry began their time with the Mt. Juliet Help Center as volunteers before they were hired.
“The volunteers build food orders for the clients,” Smith said. “We’re a client-choice food pantry, which means that every family gets something different. They fill out a list to tell us what they want and need. Volunteers fill those food orders, take in donations, and shelve the donations. They’re a vital part of keeping the help center running.”
Since Smith and McCurry started, additional programs have been added to help the community.
“We started a summer food program for the kids that aren’t (in a) backpack program,” McCurry said. “That’s twice a week, and it’s a box full of four days worth of breakfast, lunch and snack-food items that they can get. We started that (five years ago), and we’ve seen an exponential increase in (participation in) that (program) ever since.”
When the center’s bylaws were drafted in 1983, no one could imagine the impact that the Community Help Center of West Wilson County (now known as the Mt. Juliet Help Center) would have on the city.
“I can hardly grasp what it has become,” Mettee said. “It’s once of those things where when you’re part of something at the beginning, you hope that it will succeed. You hope that what you’re doing will have a lasting impact. When I see where we are today, I’m just absolutely in awe of what the community has done, the churches have done, individuals have done and the leadership (of the center) has done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.